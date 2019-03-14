April Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

Looking for content to post to your business’s social media channels in April? Fill out your social content calendar with our breakdown of April holidays.

On the list below, you’ll find the holidays you’ve known about for your whole life—plus the ones you may tend to find out about only once they start trending. Check out the list and decide which holidays make sense for your business to celebrate on social.

April Social Holidays

It always makes sense to pick and choose social holidays that make sense for your business and brand voice and that goes doubly for the number of religious holidays in April. If you’re in doubt about whether it’s appropriate for you to take part, steer clear. With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s get started!

Check out the full list of April holidays. Then, scroll down for video ideas and examples from our team for some of the fun social holidays in April.

April 1, 2019: April Fool’s Day

April Fool’s Day April 10, 2019: National Siblings Day

National Siblings Day April 11, 2019: National Pet Day

National Pet Day April 14, 2019: Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday April 15, 2019: Tax Day

Tax Day April 15, 2019: Get to Know Your Customers Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day April 19, 2019: Passover Begins

Passover Begins April 19, 2019: Good Friday

Good Friday April 20, 2019: National Lookalike Day

National Lookalike Day April 21, 2019: Easter

Easter April 22, 2019: Earth Day

Earth Day April 25, 2019: Take our Sons and Daughters to Work Day

Take our Sons and Daughters to Work Day April 27, 2019: Passover Ends

Passover Ends April 30, 2019: National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

National Hairstylist Appreciation Day April 30, 2019: National Honesty Day

April 1: April Fool's Day

Get a little silly on the first of April with a faux-product release or company announcement. The template you choose will ultimately depend on the trick you’re playing, but one of the Bite-sized Product Intro or Wellness Explainer video templates may well fit the bill for a fake company announcement.

Hashtags to look out for: If you are using hashtags for this one, you won’t fool too many people. But if you'd like to, try #AprilFools or #AprilFoolsDay.

April 10: National Siblings Day

Would your product or service make a great gift for someone’s sibling? Or maybe you’re a family business? If so, make sure you mark National Siblings Day on your calendar.

Hashtags to look out for: #NationalSiblingsDay, #SiblingsDay

April 11: National Pet Day

Cute animals are generally a slam dunk on social media, and National Pet Day is a ready made excuse to get in on the action. Any office pets should star on this day, or you could just grab a cute puppy from our stock library. The 4 Reasons to Smile video template will get you off on the right foot for a light, fun video to celebrate your furry (or scaly) friends.

Or, for a super quick option, just select our Editorial video template, replace the images and video clips with a few from our library of Getty Images photos and video clips, and you're good to go!

Hashtags to look out for: #NationalPetDay

April 15: Tax Day

The tax man cometh! If you run an accounting firm or offer any other sort of financial service, create a reminder video in early- to mid-April that promotes your time and energy-saving offerings.

Hashtags to look out for: #TaxDay, #TaxSeason, #TaxDay2019

April 15: Get to Know Your Customers Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day comes once each quarter, on the third Thursday, and makes for a good opportunity to engage directly with your audience on social. Consider creating a video that asks a question, or hold some sort of giveaway, especially if you have a brick and mortar store.

Hashtags to look out for: #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay

April 20: National Lookalike Day

Do any of your staff have celebrity doppelgangers? Have your co-workers ever accidentally showed up to work in the same outfit? Keep your camera ready to celebrate your company culture for National Lookalike Day.

If you’re a hairstylist, showcase your best celebrity-inspired ‘dos. If you’re a pet sitter, pull together pictures of owners and pets who look alike. If you’re a family business, put your family resemblance front and center.

Hashtags to look out for: #NationalLookalikeDay

April 21: Easter

It may be a religious holiday, but as long as your business sticks to bunny rabbits and sweet treats, you should feel free to throw your hat into the social ring on Easter. Check out our Fun Social Quote video template for your Easter greeting, or the Holiday Promotion if you’re running a sale. Or, try your hand at an Easter-related step-by-step video!

Hashtags to look out for: #Easter, #HappyEaster, Easter2019

April 22: Earth Day

Earth Day presents the ideal opportunity to show your customers how your business works to preserve the environment. If you’re involved with any local environmental organizations, this is a great time to amplify their efforts and encourage your customers to get involved. If you’re holding any sort of event for Earth Day, that’s also a fabulous content opportunity that should not be missed.

If you're short on assets, try searching our Getty Images library of photos and video clips for terms like nature, flowers, earth, or gardening. The video below showcases a selection of what you may find.

Hashtags to look out for: #EarthDay, #EarthDay2019

April 25: Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day

This one practically makes itself. Highlight your assistant for the day with a fun social video. Just make sure have parental permission for any kids who appear in your video.

Hashtags to look out for: #TakeYourDaughterToWorkDay, #NationalTakeOurSonsAndDaughtersToWorkDay, #TakeOurSonsAndDaughtersToWorkDay

April 30: National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

If you run a hair or beauty salon, today is your day, and celebrate yourself accordingly. We'll take this opportunity to show our appreciation for stylist Jessica M. Reese of Pynk Butterfly, who uses Animoto to showcase her work.

If you operate a salon, check out our About Us template to create a video about yourself. Or, highlight small business owners and stylists in your community.

Hashtags to look out for: #NationalHairstylistAppreciationDay

April 30: National Honesty Day

If you have anything to get off your chest, today’s the day! Tread lightly.

Hashtags to look out for: #NationalHonestyDay

Did we miss anything?

If we missed any essential April holidays, let us know in the comments! For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.

Here’s wishing you a fruitful month ahead, and we’ll see you right back here a month from now for May’s social holiday calendar!