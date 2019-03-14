April Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

Looking for content to post to your business’s social media channels in April? Fill out your social content calendar with our breakdown of April holidays.
On the list below, you’ll find the holidays you’ve known about for your whole life—plus the ones you may tend to find out about only once they start trending. Check out the list and decide which holidays make sense for your business to celebrate on social.
It always makes sense to pick and choose social holidays that make sense for your business and brand voice and that goes doubly for the number of religious holidays in April. If you’re in doubt about whether it’s appropriate for you to take part, steer clear. With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s get started!
Check out the full list of April holidays. Then, scroll down for video ideas and examples from our team for some of the fun social holidays in April.
Get a little silly on the first of April with a faux-product release or company announcement. The template you choose will ultimately depend on the trick you’re playing, but one of the Bite-sized Product Intro or Wellness Explainer video templates may well fit the bill for a fake company announcement.
Hashtags to look out for: If you are using hashtags for this one, you won’t fool too many people. But if you'd like to, try #AprilFools or #AprilFoolsDay.
Would your product or service make a great gift for someone’s sibling? Or maybe you’re a family business? If so, make sure you mark National Siblings Day on your calendar.
Hashtags to look out for: #NationalSiblingsDay, #SiblingsDay
Cute animals are generally a slam dunk on social media, and National Pet Day is a ready made excuse to get in on the action. Any office pets should star on this day, or you could just grab a cute puppy from our stock library. The 4 Reasons to Smile video template will get you off on the right foot for a light, fun video to celebrate your furry (or scaly) friends.
Or, for a super quick option, just select our Editorial video template, replace the images and video clips with a few from our library of Getty Images photos and video clips, and you're good to go!
Hashtags to look out for: #NationalPetDay
The tax man cometh! If you run an accounting firm or offer any other sort of financial service, create a reminder video in early- to mid-April that promotes your time and energy-saving offerings.
Hashtags to look out for: #TaxDay, #TaxSeason, #TaxDay2019
Get to Know Your Customers Day comes once each quarter, on the third Thursday, and makes for a good opportunity to engage directly with your audience on social. Consider creating a video that asks a question, or hold some sort of giveaway, especially if you have a brick and mortar store.
Hashtags to look out for: #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay
Do any of your staff have celebrity doppelgangers? Have your co-workers ever accidentally showed up to work in the same outfit? Keep your camera ready to celebrate your company culture for National Lookalike Day.
If you’re a hairstylist, showcase your best celebrity-inspired ‘dos. If you’re a pet sitter, pull together pictures of owners and pets who look alike. If you’re a family business, put your family resemblance front and center.
Hashtags to look out for: #NationalLookalikeDay
It may be a religious holiday, but as long as your business sticks to bunny rabbits and sweet treats, you should feel free to throw your hat into the social ring on Easter. Check out our Fun Social Quote video template for your Easter greeting, or the Holiday Promotion if you’re running a sale. Or, try your hand at an Easter-related step-by-step video!
Hashtags to look out for: #Easter, #HappyEaster, Easter2019
Earth Day presents the ideal opportunity to show your customers how your business works to preserve the environment. If you’re involved with any local environmental organizations, this is a great time to amplify their efforts and encourage your customers to get involved. If you’re holding any sort of event for Earth Day, that’s also a fabulous content opportunity that should not be missed.
If you're short on assets, try searching our Getty Images library of photos and video clips for terms like nature, flowers, earth, or gardening. The video below showcases a selection of what you may find.
Hashtags to look out for: #EarthDay, #EarthDay2019
This one practically makes itself. Highlight your assistant for the day with a fun social video. Just make sure have parental permission for any kids who appear in your video.
Hashtags to look out for: #TakeYourDaughterToWorkDay, #NationalTakeOurSonsAndDaughtersToWorkDay, #TakeOurSonsAndDaughtersToWorkDay
If you run a hair or beauty salon, today is your day, and celebrate yourself accordingly. We'll take this opportunity to show our appreciation for stylist Jessica M. Reese of Pynk Butterfly, who uses Animoto to showcase her work.
If you operate a salon, check out our About Us template to create a video about yourself. Or, highlight small business owners and stylists in your community.
Hashtags to look out for: #NationalHairstylistAppreciationDay
If you have anything to get off your chest, today’s the day! Tread lightly.
Hashtags to look out for: #NationalHonestyDay
If we missed any essential April holidays, let us know in the comments! For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.
Here’s wishing you a fruitful month ahead, and we’ll see you right back here a month from now for May’s social holiday calendar!
