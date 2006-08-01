How to Create Sales Training Videos: 10 Examples & Templates

The sales playbook is constantly rewriting itself. To stay ahead, your team needs to learn faster than the market shifts.

But as sales teams grow, traditional training methods are falling flat, especially for hybrid and remote companies. So what can you do to train your sales teams quickly and effectively? The answer is video.

Sales training videos demand more attention, drive more engagement, and ultimately move the needle further than old-school trainings. Videos can connect sales reps and deliver a consistent training experience to everyone, regardless of time zone or territory.

Not a video editor? No problem. In this blog, we’ll give you a beginner-friendly guide to creating sales training videos plus some examples and templates to get you started.

What are sales training videos?

Sales training videos are educational videos designed to help sales teams develop and refine their skills, strategies, and techniques. These videos can cover a wide range of topics, from mastering the sales process and handling objections to improving communication and closing deals.

Sales training videos can take many forms, including explainer videos, recorded webinars, role-playing scenarios, or customer case studies. No matter the format, they are all designed with one thing in mind--to make your sales team more effective.

The benefits of sales training videos:

Video can bring your sales enablement program to life or give it the extra kick to make it more engaging and effective. Here are just some of the reasons you should consider it.

Improved learning retention for sales reps

Videos cater to both visual and auditory learning styles, enhancing comprehension and retention for all learning styles. The combination of visuals, narration, and demonstrations creates a more engaging and memorable learning experience for everyone.

Flexible and accessible learning

Easy access to video libraries means that your sales reps can watch any time, anywhere, and as many times as they like. This self-paced learning fits into busy schedules and reinforces sales principals while on the road. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for remote teams who might not have the time or resources to meet for an in-person session. Not to mention, asynchronous videos mean fewer meetings.. and who doesn't love that?

Standardized training

Videos allow companies to standardize their sales enablement programs so that all sales team members receive the same high-quality information. This helps to maintain a consistent message, professionalism, and an even playing field for everyone.

Improved sales rep preparedness

Finally, these videos equip reps with readily accessible, consistent, and up-to-date information so they can respond to inquiries confidently and effectively. As new features get released, industry standards shift, and consumer trends emerge, you’ll be able to adapt and educate your team through it all.

10 examples of great sales training videos

Sales training videos come in a variety of formats, from scripted explainers to conversational-style presentations and webinars. No matter the format, the most effective videos engage learners, reinforce key concepts, and provide actionable insights that sales teams can apply in real-world situations.

Here are some sales training videos that we found online to inspire you. Take notice of the different formats and approaches to help you find the ones that work for your team.

#1: Engaging listicle

In this listicle-style video, the speaker conveys quick, detailed, and memorable advice. It’s a “talking head” style video, meaning that the speaker talks directly to the audience while using text and video clips as support.

Why we like it:

Engaging, fast-paced format

Quick and digestible tips that your sales team can implement right away

Introduces the “agenda” at the beginning of the video so they know what they're going to get

#2 Quick, shareable, tips

Here’s a quick, engaging video perfect for keeping your team informed and energized on the go. This style of video helps reinforce key topics between training sessions while keeping your team engaged.

Why we like it:

Vertical format so your sales team can easily watch on their phones

Short, sweet, and motivational to give your team an extra boost

Quick and easy to create

#3 One-on-one-style explainer

This type of video is easy to create because all you need is one speaker, a camera, and some text! As long as you implement the other best practices listed below, you can make any talking head video engaging and memorable.

Why we like it:

Conversational style

Uses storytelling to illustrate scenarios

Covers one topic with in-depth detail

#4 IRL training session to video

There are tons of real-life conversations and training sessions that are worth sharing with a broader audience. This video makes sure nothing is lost by recording the session and breaking it down into bite-sized pieces.

Why we like it:

Repurposed and shared widely from an in-person training session

Shows interactions with audience members to make it more engaging and build community

#5 Presentation to shareable video

If you or a member of your team is invited to conduct a training or presentation, make the most of it! This is a class long-form Ted talk, but it makes for great content that can be easily repurposed in multiple videos.

Why we like it:

High-level presentation that covers all the basics

Can be broken down into smaller clips with individual learnings

Minimal edits required

#6 Webinar to on-demand video

Similarly, this webinar was too good to let go, so they turned it into a video! You can share a video like this in-full, or break it into smaller pieces to train your team from anywhere.

Why we like it:

Repurposed from a past webinar or presentation

Enhances the classic presentation format and makes it re-watchable

Includes audience interactions and questions

#7 Traditional sales training series

This is a more traditional sales training video. It primarily features talking-head content, complemented by well-placed text and strong branding to create a cohesive video.

Why we like it:

Lays out the goals of the training and creates buy-in before diving in

Improves the traditional presentation format and makes it more shareable

Gives the viewer directions to continue with the training course and watch the next video

#8 Supporting visuals abound

In this example, the speaker shares tons of visual examples next to the webcam recordings. This makes the video feel more personal and engaging while appealing to multiple learning styles.

Why we like it:

Strong introduction that shares the goals and table of contents

Great blend of visual examples and talking head video

Guides the viewer to continue the training course and watch the next video

#9 Make trainings FUN!

This is a wonderful reminder to make trainings fun! The speaker’s humor makes the content engaging and keeps the audience watching until the end.

Why we like it:

Uses highly engaging visuals like animations to keep viewers interested

Shows how using humor can make your training video more memorable and entertaining

#10 A modern take on talking-head content

This video also uses traditional talking-head content, but with the animations, music, and text, it looks extremely modern. And if you can speak candidly like this speaker has, lean in. Your audience will love the personal connection.

Why we like it:

Starts with a strong hook to captivate the audience

Follows a step-by-step format to guide users from start to finish

Only uses simple text, animations, and talking head content

Bonus: How Aircall aligned their global sales team with training videos

When Aircall launched its new Conversation Center feature, they needed to ensure sales, success, and support teams across eight offices, five time zones, and three departments had a unified understanding of how to sell and support it.

Relying on meetings, emails, and documentation posed major challenges. Scheduling conflicts made it difficult to get global teams together, while email overload led to important updates being missed or ignored. On top of that, inconsistent messaging risked misalignment in how the feature was pitched to customers, potentially impacting sales and support efforts.

To streamline communication, Aircall’s Product Marketing team turned to Animoto to create short, engaging training videos that:

Demonstrated how to demo the new feature effectively

Explained the feature’s value and industry positioning

Ensured consistent messaging across all customer-facing teams

Here’s what they made:

3 CONTINENTS, 9 MEETINGS SAVED, 1 HOUR TO CREATE

By using video, Aircall eliminated the need for multiple meetings and lengthy email chains while making training more engaging and accessible. After sharing their video, they saw instant alignment across their global teams, removed nearly 10 meetings from their calendars, and trained faster than ever before.

For Aircall, video was a game-changer for sales enablement, especially when rolling out new features. It eliminated communication bottlenecks, ensured every sales rep spoke the same language, and helped their teams to sell with confidence–all thanks to video!

Best practices for using sales training videos in your enablement program

As you’ve seen in the examples, there are lots of ways to approach sales training. But what do all of the best videos have in mind? Here are some best practices to ensure they drive meaningful results:

Keep videos between 5-10 minutes: Short, focused videos improve retention and prevent cognitive overload. Aim for 5-10 minutes per video to keep reps engaged while covering a single topic effectively. If a topic requires more depth, break it into a series of shorter videos rather than one long session.

Short, focused videos improve retention and prevent cognitive overload. Aim for 5-10 minutes per video to keep reps engaged while covering a single topic effectively. If a topic requires more depth, break it into a series of shorter videos rather than one long session. Use storytelling to make training more relatable: Rather than just presenting information, use storytelling techniques to demonstrate concepts in action. This could include customer success stories, real-life sales scenarios, or role-playing exercises.

Rather than just presenting information, use storytelling techniques to demonstrate concepts in action. This could include customer success stories, real-life sales scenarios, or role-playing exercises. Incorporate real-world examples and call breakdowns: Sales reps learn best when they see concepts applied in real situations. Whenever possible, include actual sales call recordings, email exchanges, or customer objections with analysis to show what works and what doesn’t. Breaking down both successful and unsuccessful interactions helps reps understand how to apply strategies in their own sales conversations.

Sales reps learn best when they see concepts applied in real situations. Whenever possible, include actual sales call recordings, email exchanges, or customer objections with analysis to show what works and what doesn’t. Breaking down both successful and unsuccessful interactions helps reps understand how to apply strategies in their own sales conversations. Reinforce learning with quizzes: Encourage active engagement by incorporating pauses in the video for reps to reflect on a question or scenario. Additionally, adding quizzes or knowledge checks at the end of each video helps reinforce key concepts and allows reps to test their understanding before moving on.

Encourage active engagement by incorporating pauses in the video for reps to reflect on a question or scenario. Additionally, adding quizzes or knowledge checks at the end of each video helps reinforce key concepts and allows reps to test their understanding before moving on. Use visuals to enhance learning: Videos should be more than just a talking head. Use slides, animations, key takeaways, and on-screen to reinforce key messages without overwhelming the viewer.

Videos should be more than just a talking head. Use slides, animations, key takeaways, and on-screen to reinforce key messages without overwhelming the viewer. Offer interactive elements: Make training videos more dynamic by adding interactive elements, such as branching scenarios where reps choose their response to a sales situation.

Make training videos more dynamic by adding interactive elements, such as branching scenarios where reps choose their response to a sales situation. Provide a clear next step: Every sales training video should have a call to action. Whether it’s applying a technique on their next call, completing an assignment, or watching the next video in a series, guiding reps on what to do next helps reinforce learning and ensure they put new skills into practice.

Step by step: How to create sales training videos (the easy way)

You’re busy, your sales team is busy, the marketing team is busy–we get it. Video creation can seem intimidating and time-consuming, but with tools like Animoto, it doesn’t have to be.

How Animoto makes it easy

Animoto is the easiest tool for all of your sales video needs. That covers everything from training to prospecting, outreach, pitching, nurturing, and more. And if you think that means you need to lean on marketing or hire a video editor, think again–Animoto is drag-and-drop easy for everyone, no experience required.

It has everything you need to create professional videos fast, without the learning curve. Here's what you'll get with Animoto:

Easy drag and drop functionality

Hundreds of pre-made templates (see below) for sales, training, and more

Built-in voice-over, screen, and webcam recorder for comprehensive demos and tutorials

One-click branding tools to add professional polish

Collaborative team workspace to co-create and get approval fast

And a whole lot more

In this step-by-step guide, we’ll show you how to use Animoto’s sales video maker and templates to create your own sales videos in minutes.

Get Animoto’s sales video maker

Step 1: Plan your video

Before we dive into the video creation process, it’s important to lay the groundwork to ensure a smooth production and a high-quality final product. Think of it as a “measure twice, cut once” situation—proper planning upfront can save time, effort, and potential mistakes down the line.

Use this checklist to make sure you’re asking all the right questions and collecting all the assets you need: Define the video's objective, whether it's improving cold-calling techniques, handling objections, or closing deals.

Identify the target audience to ensure that you strike the right tone and level of detail.

Outline the key topics you want to cover and structure the content in a logical flow to enhance comprehension and keep the messaging focused and concise.

Gather any necessary visuals, real-life sales examples, or supporting materials that will enhance the video's effectiveness.

Plan the filming process by selecting the right location, equipment, and presenters. If you’ll be recording your screen or webcam, you can do that later in Animoto.

Step 2: Grab a template

Once you've decided the type of training video you want to create, you can hit the ground running instead of starting at square one.

All of the free video templates below can be customized with new colors, text, photos, dimensions, and more–and all in a few clicks. Just grab the closest fit for your video and start creating.

Step 3: Apply your brand

The easiest way to rebrand your video is by creating a saved brand. This will apply your colors, font, and logo to any video with a single click.

For more customization, head to the design tab and select video settings. From here, you can apply your brand colors, choose a font or upload your own, and even change the animations.

You can always change the size, color, and orientation of individual text boxes later, but this will set the scene for how you edit the rest of your video. Now on to the fun part.

Step 4: Add your content

You can now start filling your video with your photos and videos! All you have to do is upload then drag and drop your media into a frame.

Your media will serve as the guideline for your video so you can add text and other supporting visuals to drive it all home.

If you have content you still need to create, like screen or webcam recordings, you can do that now too. Here’s a guide to screen and webcam recording in Animoto.

Step 4: Swap out the text

With any video, you want to avoid overwhelming the video with a wall of text. Instead, it should enhance the visuals you have on screen and reinforce key takeaways.

Here are some ways you can do that with your own text:

Add bulleted text to highlight key takeaways or steps.

Synchronize text to “echo” important information from your video. Here’s a guide to timing your text and elements so everything appears and disappears right on time and in sync with your visuals.

Create a table of contents slide to guide your videos from start to finish.

Make sure your text is clearly legible by using contrasting colors and elements as backgrounds.

Include a block with information about how your audience can access learning materials and other resources.

Step 6: Review, refine, and share

Your video should now have your visuals, text, branding, and professional animations ready to go. From here, it’s all about refining and tweaking your video to your liking.

For a professional result, consider the length, flow, and visual journey of your video and video clips and make any changes necessary. Refer back to your goal and video script, if you made one, to make sure everything is in place.

When you're ready to share your video, you can send a private link to your sales enablement team where they can leave feedback. Then all that's left is to train your team and watch your sales skyrocket!

Bonus step: Track engagement and effectiveness

Tracking the effectiveness of sales training videos is crucial for sales enablement managers to ensure their content is driving real improvements. Here are some key tips:

Monitor engagement metrics: Track video views, watch time, drop-off rates, and replays to understand which parts of the video are most engaging and where viewers lose interest.

Track video views, watch time, drop-off rates, and replays to understand which parts of the video are most engaging and where viewers lose interest. Assess knowledge retention: Use quizzes, assessments, or interactive elements within or after the video to gauge whether sales reps are absorbing and retaining key concepts.

Use quizzes, assessments, or interactive elements within or after the video to gauge whether sales reps are absorbing and retaining key concepts. Gather feedback: Conduct surveys or interviews to collect qualitative feedback on how helpful the video content is and what could be improved.

Conduct surveys or interviews to collect qualitative feedback on how helpful the video content is and what could be improved. Track performance changes: Compare key sales metrics like conversion rates, average deal size, or sales cycle length before and after reps complete the training to measure their impact. If you’re using an LMS, take advantage of built-in analytics to track completion rates, test scores, and progress over time.

Compare key sales metrics like conversion rates, average deal size, or sales cycle length before and after reps complete the training to measure their impact. If you’re using an LMS, take advantage of built-in analytics to track completion rates, test scores, and progress over time. Iterate and improve: Most importantly, use insights from analytics and feedback to refine your training content, update outdated material, and enhance future videos for maximum effectiveness.

Bring the power of video to your sales team

Sales training videos are a game-changer for modern sales teams. They can make learning more engaging, flexible, and effective than ever. Whether you’re training a hybrid team, reinforcing key concepts, or rolling out new strategies, video ensures your reps stay informed and aligned—without the need for endless meetings.

Ready to take your sales enablement to the next level? Start creating sales training videos with Animoto today and empower your team with the knowledge they need to succeed.

Sales video FAQs: