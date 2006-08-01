30+ YouTube Video Ideas for 2025 (That actually work!)

Looking for YouTube video ideas that feel fresh, relevant, and built for 2025? Whether you’re just starting your channel or looking to shake things up, this list is packed with YouTube ideas that are working right now.

We looked into the top trending videos across industries that consistently gain high engagement and views, and put all 30+ video ideas into this article. From trending formats to timeless classics, these video ideas will help you grow your audience, boost engagement, and stay creatively inspired.

To help you find the videos that your audience will love, we’ve grouped them by themes. Plus, we’ve included free video templates along the way so you can start creating videos and growing your channel today.

Let’s dive in!

Trending YouTube video ideas for 2025: What works?

YouTube is the 2nd most visited website in the world. More people than ever are creating video content, and YouTube remains the go-to platform for building an audience. With the rise of YouTube Shorts and continued interest in authentic, niche content, 2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for creators. Whether you're into tech, lifestyle, or book recs, jumping on trends that reflect how people live and work today is key to standing out.

Below is a high-level overview of some of the topics taking over YouTube right now. Each idea is packed with potential to grow your audience and keep viewers coming back for more. For more in-depth ideas and ready-to-use templates, just keep scrolling!

AI tools demos and tutorials

Reaction videos (pop culture, tech, TikToks)

“Day in the life” for niche jobs or lifestyles

Sustainability and low-waste living

Remote work diaries or “work from anywhere” vlogs

BookTok-style recommendations on YouTube

Pocket productivity hacks (under 60 seconds)

YouTube ideas for beginners

New to YouTube? These video ideas cover all your bases and, most importantly, they’re easy to create! Most of these videos require little to no editing so you can focus on connecting with your audience and building your skills.

These videos work well across different platforms because they center on you, the creator. They set the scene for the type and style of content to come on your channel.

“Get to know me” video

Self-introduction videos help you build a personal connection with your audience so they can get familiar with you and your content. It's a great way to make a memorable first impression and encourage viewers to subscribe.

Self Introduction Use this template

What’s on my phone/computer

In this video, you give viewers a peek into the apps, files, and settings on your phone or computer. It’s similar to the viral “what’s in my bag” videos, but it gives your audience a glimpse of your daily digital life.

What I wish I knew before doing XYZ

Demonstrate your expertise by offering valuable advice to your audience and helping them avoid common pitfalls. It positions you as an expert or mentor in your niche, which can attract new subscribers and build a tighter bond between you and your viewers.

Channel trailer

Just like a movie trailer, channel trailers introduce your channel and explain what type of content viewers can expect. This video serves as your channel’s elevator pitch, setting expectations and drawing in your target audience to watch more.

YouTube Trailer Use this template

My daily routine

Take your viewers on a journey with you throughout your day! These vlog-style videos offer viewers a sense of your lifestyle so they can relate with you and get inspired. It can also help you build credibility by showcasing your work ethic and personal discipline.

Day in the Life Use this template

First impression reviews

First-impression review videos involve you reviewing a product or service after using it for the first time. These videos attract curious viewers who are looking for real, honest reviews before making a purchase, and it helps position you as a trustworthy source of information.

Educational and how-to video ideas for YouTube

How-to videos are the bread and butter for YouTube. They’re extremely popular, highly sought after, and relevant all year long. In this section, we’ll share some educational YouTube video ideas beyond full-length tutorials to help you build authority.

How to get started with [your niche]

How-to-get-started videos are highly searchable and perfect for attracting beginners who are actively looking for help. They also position you as a helpful guide early in someone’s journey, which builds trust and credibility fast.

Step-by-step tutorials

Step-by-step tutorials attract viewers looking for answers or solutions and keep them engaged longer. With a consistent backlog of professional tutorials, you’re likely to build an engaged audience base that will subscribe and come back to your channel for more.

Trend breakdowns

This format involves breaking down complex or fast-moving trends like AI tools, TikTok features, or finance news into easy-to-understand content. They can boost your discoverability by aligning with what’s currently popular and making it digestible.

Trending News Use this template

Busting myths in your industry

Challenge common misconceptions or “bad advice” in your space by providing facts, examples, or your own experiences. Myth-busting videos grab attention and spark conversation, helping you engage with your audience and demonstrate critical thinking.

Tool comparisons/reviews

These videos review or compare tools, apps, or services that are relevant to your niche. They help your audience by helping them choose the right platforms and can bring in a ton of traffic when you include specific tool names in the title.

FAQs from your community

Engage with your audience by answering their FAQs in a casual format. They show that you’re listening and responsive, which encourages more interaction and loyalty over time.

YouTube ideas for businesses and entrepreneurs

Want to take a more professional approach to your content? If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or business owner, with these video ideas, you can still build personal connections with your audience while creating on-brand, professional content.

This section is filled with ideas and free video templates to help you add professional polish to your channel and engage with your audience.

Product demos and feature highlights

Use a thorough demo video to communicate the value of your product and help potential customers see how it solves real problems. You can use screen recordings to show off software features or record a video of you using physical products.

Product Demo Use this template

Behind the scenes of your business

Gives viewers a look at how your business operates day to day. These “raw” BTS videos can humanize your brand and make your channel feel more authentic and transparent.

Customer testimonials

In these videos, happy customers share their experience with your product or service in their own words. These simple testimonials are powerful social proof for your business, especially for new channels trying to establish authority and drive conversions.

Customer Testimonials Use this template

Explainer videos

Explainers break down what your business does and how it helps people, often with simple visuals or narration. They can be key pillars of your channel, especially as you start out. Then you can share them on your website, social media, and more.

Simple Product Explainer Use this template

“How we did it” case studies

Case studies demonstrate real-world results, build authority, and show that you don’t just talk the talk—you’ve got results to back it up. They're especially powerful for attracting potential clients or partners and creating cross-promotional content.

Business milestone recaps

Sharing milestones of your business adds a storytelling element to your channel and encourages your audience to root for your continued growth. Milestones might mean expanding your team, hitting a sales goal, opening a new location, or even launching a new product. All of which deserve to be celebrated!

Engaging and fun YouTube ideas

Looking to shake up your content and keep things fresh? These fun and engaging YouTube video ideas are perfect for sparking creativity, connecting with your audience, and showing off your personality. Whether you're trying something new on camera or jumping on a seasonal trend, these formats are designed to be entertaining, relatable, and subscribe-worthy.

30-day challenge vlogs

Document your progress over 30 days as you commit to a specific goal or habit, like learning a skill, working out, or going screen-free. These videos are creative, engaging, and great for building community.

Community Challenge Use this template

Try something new

This one's simple–just film yourself attempting something you’ve never done before. Whether it’s cooking a new recipe, using a new tool, or trying a trending activity, this can be a great way to engage your audience with entertaining and inspiring content.

“Hot takes” or unpopular opinions

This will always be a winning formula. Share your honest opinion on a trend, product, or idea within your niche to spark discussion, stand out, and create more connections with viewers who appreciate authenticity.

Collabs or duets

Work with another creator on a shared idea, or react to each other’s content to boost your visibility and reach a new audience!

Pull questions from comments, social media, or a poll to make your audience feel seen, heard, and valued. Then, whip up a quick video or go live to answer their questions and point them in the right direction.

Room / desk / studio tours

Offer a peek into your creative or work space to show you set up and stay organized. These videos are simple to produce but highly engaging, giving your audience behind-the-scenes access while inspiring them with your setup.

Short-form video ideas for YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts are a powerful way to boost visibility and grow your audience, especially since Shorts get over 70 billion views per day. This bite-sized format is perfect for quick tips, trends, and punchy content that hooks viewers fast. Here are some high-impact YouTube Shorts ideas to help you stand out in under 60 seconds.

Timelapse transformations

Timelapse videos are addictive! By simply setting up your phone or camera and doing your thing, you can create a highly engaging video that gives your audience a glimpse into your process.

Mini-tutorials

Tutorials have always been popular on YouTube. Now, with the emergence of Shorts, bite-sized versions of these how-tos are more successful than ever. Instead of creating a 10+ minute-long tutorial, break it into smaller steps and pieces and create playlists to keep your audience watching.

Expert How-to Use this template

One-liner tips

Viewers want answers fast. If you have valuable knowledge to share, the best way to get it into the world is to create quick, simple, and memorable one-liner tips.

Before vs. after comparisons

Nothing speaks louder than results! Showcase the value of your expertise, product, or service by sharing a before and after video.

Micro-reviews

Quick reviews (often under 60 seconds) of a single product, app, or service are quick to produce, highly shareable, and perfect for short-form platforms like YouTube Shorts. You can even create them from longer-form video reviews.

Quick reactions or duets

Duets are another great way to build off of existing content. Duets are easy to jump into, help you ride the wave of trending content, and allow you to engage with other creators or communities in a fun, collaborative way.

Seasonal YouTube ideas for 2025

The ideas above can be created any time of the year for maximum impact. But if your content calendar is looking a little bare or you want to take advantage of some seasonal traffic, we have ideas for that too!

Check out this list of 2025 business-related holidays to keep on your radar. Then use this list to get inspired and create videos that suit your channel!

New Year’s resolutions & planning videos

Share your goals for the year ahead, reflections on the past year, or planning strategies using tools and templates. These videos are timely and relatable, making them perfect for kicking off the year while encouraging engagement from viewers with similar goals.

Summer bucket list or travel plans

Give a personal look at what you want to do over the summer or share upcoming trips and adventures.

Summer TikTok Use this template

Back-to-school or back-to-work tips

Offer helpful advice, routines, or product recommendations to help viewers transition into a more structured schedule after summer.

Holiday gift guides or wish lists

Share curated gift ideas or your personal wish list for upcoming holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, or Valentine’s Day. Gift guides tap into high purchase intent and seasonal search trends, making them great for affiliate marketing or product-focused creators.

Year-end recaps or best-of lists

Reflect on your favorite moments, products, content, or lessons learned over the past year. These videos give you a chance to highlight growth, reinforce key messages, and create a sense of closure before heading into a new year.

Our Year in Review Use this template

Top Animoto templates for YouTube creators

While we’ve included a few helpful templates throughout the list, there are a handful of foundational videos ideas for YouTube channels of all sizes. These essential video types help introduce your brand, build trust with viewers, and set the stage for long-term growth.

Just grab the one you like and meet us down below where we’ll show you how to create your own video in minutes.

Product Brand Story

Use this template

YouTube Trailer

Use this template

New Launch Promo

Use this template

Step-by-Step

Use this template

How to create YouTube videos in minutes with Animoto

Step 1: Grab a template

The secret to creating stunning videos fast is templates! Animoto has hundreds of templates for every niche, industry, or use case you can think of. They come pre-loaded with stock photos, music, animations, text, and more so you can hit the ground running. And if you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for, you can always start from scratch.

Make a video

Step 2: Upload your media

Make the video your own by uploading your photos and clips. You can import directly from your device or cloud storage, then drag and drop your media right into the workspace. Simple as that!

Use built-in layout templates and media frames to organize your visuals, or layer in extras if you’ve got more to showcase. Need a little filler or extra flair? Browse the Getty Images stock library for high-quality photos and video clips.

Step 3: Add your text

Update the template’s text to tell your story, share info, or highlight key messages.

Want to make your words pop? Add design elements like bold text, underlines, or emphasis effects to help important phrases stand out.

Step 4: Customize the style

Personalize your video with just a few clicks. Choose a Theme to instantly update your colors, fonts, and animations—or customize each piece individually for a totally unique look.

Each template comes with a license-free music track, so your video is ready to go. But if you want to switch up the mood, explore the music library by genre or tempo to find a better fit.

Step 5: Export and share

Once you’re happy with your video, it’s time to share it with the world! Just click Export in the top right corner, download your finished video, and publish it anywhere your audience is—YouTube, social, email, or your website.