Creating a Funeral Slideshow for a Loved One: Tips from My Experience

As someone who has spent years as a photographer and now working with video at Animoto, I've always appreciated the power of visual storytelling. But recently, I faced a deeply personal, full-circle moment—creating a tribute video for a loved one's funeral. This experience put me in the shoes of our users in a way I hadn’t expected. I wasn’t only focused on video editing or storytelling techniques; I was also navigating the emotions of loss while striving to create something meaningful and impactful for those coming together to honor their memory.

A memorial video can be a powerful way to honor the memory and legacy of a loved one and share their story with family and friends. Memorial videos not only celebrate their life, but can also bring comfort to those who watch it. With that said, losing someone is incredibly difficult. With this guide, I hope to share my insights and help others who find themselves creating a memorial video for a loved one.

What to include in your funeral slideshow

Bring their story to life through imagery

Before you start piecing together your video, take a moment to consider what story you want to tell.

Gathering the right photos and videos is the first step in crafting a tribute that truly reflects who they were. Think about the defining moments of their life—milestones, hobbies, and the relationships that shaped them. The goal is to create a visual narrative that captures who they were and what made them special.

And while photos can be beautifully nostalgic, don’t limit yourself to photos alone–share some video clips as well. Short video snippets of your loved one laughing, speaking, or simply interacting with others can capture their essence in a way that still photos cannot. If you have access to home videos, recorded messages, or clips from special occasions, these can add an emotional and personal touch.

Here are some ideas to guide you:

Milestones and achievements: Birth, childhood memories, graduations, weddings, career highlights, and other significant life events.

Birth, childhood memories, graduations, weddings, career highlights, and other significant life events. Personality and hobbies: Candid moments that showcase their unique personality, favorite activities, and passions (e.g., playing an instrument, traveling, volunteering, sports, etc.).

Candid moments that showcase their unique personality, favorite activities, and passions (e.g., playing an instrument, traveling, volunteering, sports, etc.). Special relationships: Photos of them with close family members, friends, and colleagues—especially those who will be attending the service.

Photos of them with close family members, friends, and colleagues—especially those who will be attending the service. Legacy and impact: Moments that reflect the values and lessons they left behind, such as community involvement or personal accomplishments.

Source photos and videos from family and friends

While you may have many personal memories, reaching out to family and friends can help you build community and create a video that reflects all aspects of your loved one’s life. Ask those closest to them to share their favorite photos, home videos, or even short video messages. Here’s how you can collect them:

Digitize older photos to capture their rich history and life story.

to capture their rich history and life story. Create a shared online folder where people can upload their contributions.

where people can upload their contributions. Ask for specific photos and videos , such as childhood photos, milestone moments, or funny candid shots.

, such as childhood photos, milestone moments, or funny candid shots. Include short video messages from loved ones sharing their favorite memories.

Here’s an easy guide to digitizing old photos using your smartphone.

Incorporate meaningful quotes or messages

Including heartfelt quotes, messages, or even handwritten notes from your loved one can add a personal touch. You might use:

Their favorite sayings or life mottos.

A touching excerpt from a speech or letter they wrote.

A few words from family members or close friends about what they meant to them.

Add a message from the heart with a voiceover

If possible, recording a short voiceover message can make the tribute even more personal. This could be:

A few words from family members or friends reminiscing about special moments.

A brief recorded message from the loved one themselves (if available).

A narrated letter or poem dedicated to them.

Editing your tribute video for emotional impact

Start with a template

All of Animoto’s video templates are designed to take some work off of your plate and give you a beautiful starting point for your video. I found this to be especially helpful when crafting my own video, as I could focus on telling their story through images and text rather than worrying about the colors or animations.

Here are two free memorial templates that I love:

Use this template

Use this template

Follow a natural flow

A well-paced tribute video should tell a cohesive story rather than feeling like a random collection of photos and clips. To achieve this:

Start with early life moments and move chronologically or organize by themes (e.g., family, career, hobbies).

Use natural pauses or fade transitions between sections to create an emotional rhythm.

End with a powerful moment—perhaps a smiling photo or video clip—to leave viewers with a warm memory.

Find the right length for your video

The ideal length for a memorial video is approximately five minutes—long enough to tell a compelling story but short enough to ensure that people watch the entire video. If you have more content, consider breaking it into sections or creating a longer version for personal viewing and a shorter version for the service.

Making the video visually appealing

If you start out with a template, it will have transitions, animations, and layouts that are perfect for an elegant tribute video. As you edit, keep these key points in mind to ensure everything stays cohesive.

Use captions sparingly: Adding brief captions (such as names, dates, or short quotes) can provide context without overwhelming the visuals.

Adding brief captions (such as names, dates, or short quotes) can provide context without overwhelming the visuals. Balance image duration: Aim for 3–5 seconds per photo, with longer durations for particularly significant images.

Aim for 3–5 seconds per photo, with longer durations for particularly significant images. Leave enough time to read the text: If you add a longer quote or text, increase that block’s duration so everyone has enough time to read and reflect on the message.

Choose the right music

Music plays a vital role in setting the tone of the tribute video. The right song can evoke memories and emotions and make each moment even more powerful. When selecting music:

Choose songs that were meaningful to your loved one.

Consider the overall mood—soft instrumental music can create a reflective tone, while uplifting melodies can celebrate their spirit.

Ensure the lyrics align with the sentiment you want to convey.

Here’s a list of license-free songs that are perfect for funeral slideshows.

Review before sharing

Before finalizing the video, play it back to ensure:

It flows smoothly without abrupt transitions.

The music is at the right volume (not too loud or too soft over voice recordings).

The video is not too dark or washed out (adjust brightness if needed).

It resonates emotionally—watching with a close friend or family member can provide helpful feedback.

Final thoughts

Creating a memorial video is a deeply personal process, and there is no right or wrong way to do it. The most important thing is that it feels authentic and captures the love, joy, and memories shared with your loved one. Whether you are making it for a funeral, memorial service, or personal keepsake, a well-crafted video can serve as a touching reminder of their life and legacy.

I hope these tips help you create a meaningful tribute video that honors your loved one in the most heartfelt way.

We're here to help! If you need any help creating your funeral slideshow, you can check out our step-by-step tutorials or contact our support team at any time.

Make a tribute video