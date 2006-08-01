The Ultimate Stack Partner Spotlight: Animoto and Tailwind

Animoto is thrilled to be part of the Ultimate Stack, a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to simplify life for small teams. While Animoto takes care of your video creation needs, our partner Tailwind streamlines the sharing—helping you write captions, schedule posts, and publish seamlessly. Together, they make the perfect pair for effortless content marketing.

We’re zooming in on this partnership to give you a glimpse at the full power of the Ultimate Stack. Discover what else is included and how it the Ultimate Stack can help you tackle key challenges like content creation with ease.

What’s included in the Ultimate Stack?

Animoto and Tailwind are just two of the tools you’ll find in The Ultimate Stack. From website building to payment processing, it has everything your business needs to thrive.

With the Ultimate Stack, you can skip the guesswork and confidently use tools that are proven to be effective, reliable, and built for success.

Here’s what else you’ll get:

AI design: AdCreative

AdCreative Asset Management and creative operations: Air

Air Automated social, email, and beyond: Tailwind

Tailwind Bookkeeping: Bench

Bench Font Library & Design: Monotype

Monotype Payments: Hopscotch

Hopscotch Remote collaboration: Butter

Butter Video creation: Animoto

Animoto Website builder: Readymag

Get the full stack

How to use Animoto and Tailwind together

Using Animoto and Tailwind together provides an end-to-end solution for creating eye-catching videos and ensuring they reach the right audience at the right time. Animoto makes it easy to produce professional-quality videos, while Tailwind optimizes your content for maximum engagement by scheduling posts, analyzing performance, and suggesting the best times to share.

Together, these tools help streamline your workflow, boost your brand’s visibility, and drive meaningful results across social media platforms. Here’s what Tailwind’s Director of Marketing, Susan Moeller, has to say about our partnership:

“Creating standout content is just the beginning. When you pair eye-catching videos with smart scheduling, that’s when the magic happens. Animoto and Tailwind make it easy to share fresh content at the moments your audience is most ready to connect.”

Here are some powerful ways to use these tools together to enhance your content strategy and maximize your social media impact.

1. Create videos with Animoto

Animoto allows you to create professional-quality videos with minimal effort. You can easily turn photos, video clips, and text into dynamic videos with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Choose from a variety of templates designed for different purposes, such as product demos, testimonials, social media posts, or event promos.

2. Use Tailwind's AI Ghostwriter to optimize your caption

Once your video is ready to share, the next step is to make it stand out on social media. This is where Tailwind’s AI Ghostwriter comes into play. Their AI-powered tool helps you write engaging captions and video descriptions in seconds. Not only will it craft captivating captions, but it will also recommend relevant hashtags tailored to your content and audience to make your posts more discoverable.

If you’re sharing through email, a blog, or any other platform, they can help with that, too! Their tools ensure that your message is consistent across all platforms and helps drive traffic back to your video or website.

3. Schedule and share your video

Tailwind isn’t just about creating content; it’s also about ensuring your content reaches the right audience at the right time. After you’ve created your video with Animoto and optimized your captions with Tailwind's AI, you can use Tailwind’s Scheduler to schedule your posts across multiple social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Tailwind will recommend the ideal posting time based on when your audience is most active to maximize impressions and engagement. With your beautiful video and compelling caption in tow, you can just queue it up to post and get started on your next video.

4. Sit back and collect the insights

Last but certainly not least, Tailwind provides analytics that can track the performance of your videos across different platforms. By understanding which videos perform best, you can fine-tune your strategy, make adjustments to your next video, and boost every post to come.

Get The Ultimate Stack

Excited about the possibilities of using Animoto and Tailwind together? Unlock even more efficiencies across your entire business with the Ultimate Stack! Learn more about each tool in the stack here and get the full suite of tech solutions for your business with one click.

Get the full stack



