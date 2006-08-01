Businesses Driving Engagement with Video: 4 Animoto Success Stories

Businesses are constantly searching for ways to cut through the online noise, capture attention, and engage their audience. No matter the industry or audience, the answer is always video.

From social media to email marketing, landing pages to internal communications, video has become the most powerful tool for driving engagement, boosting conversions, and strengthening brand relationships.

But what does success actually look like? We’ll show you!

Here are some real-world businesses using Animoto to boost engagement—and how you can do the same.

1. Nest Homeware: Boosting e-commerce sales with product videos

The challenge:

Nest Homeware, a small business specializing in handcrafted cast iron cookware, wanted to promote a 20% discount on social media but only had static product images from a previous photoshoot. Without the time or budget to create new video footage, founder Matt Cavallaro needed a quick, cost-effective way to drive engagement and sales.

The video strategy:

Using Animoto, Matt transformed his existing images into a high-quality promotional video in just a few hours. He paired the visuals with licensed music from Animoto’s library and launched a Facebook and Instagram ad campaign with a modest $200 ad spend.

The results: 4x increase in weekly sales compared to previous campaigns

compared to previous campaigns 14,000+ video views on Facebook and Instagram

on Facebook and Instagram 500+ website clicks , leading to direct conversions

, leading to direct conversions 8% increase in page likes, expanding brand awareness

The takeaway: Video marketing doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. With the right tools, small businesses can repurpose existing assets to create high-impact promotional videos that drive real revenue growth.

Read Nest’s full story

2. Aircall: Connecting global teams with video

The challenge:

Aircall, a leading phone and communication platform, faced a major challenge when launching its new Conversation Center feature. They had to ensure that global teams across eight offices, five time zones, and three departments had the right information to sell and support the product effectively.

Coordinating multiple teams across different continents meant scheduling conflicts, email fatigue, and the risk of inconsistent messaging—all of which could impact the product’s success.

The video strategy:

Instead of relying on meetings, lengthy emails, or documentation that might be overlooked, Aircall’s Product Marketing team turned to Animoto to create concise, engaging video updates. These videos provided clear instructions on how to demo the new feature, explain its industry positioning, and align messaging across sales, success, and support teams.

The results: Aligned global teams instantly without scheduling multiple meetings

without scheduling multiple meetings Saved nearly 10 meetings by replacing them with a single video

by replacing them with a single video Created videos in under an hour, making communication more efficient

The takeaway: Video is a game-changer for internal communications, especially for businesses with distributed teams. It cuts through email clutter, eliminates scheduling headaches, and ensures everyone is on the same page—without wasting valuable time.

Read Aircall’s full story

3. Lever: Strengthening B2B recruiting with video

The challenge:

Lever, a recruiting software company, wanted to attract top talent by giving potential hires a genuine inside look at its company culture. Traditional job postings and static LinkedIn content weren’t fully capturing the team’s energy, values, and work environment—so they turned to video.

The video strategy:

Using Animoto, Lever’s recruiting team quickly compiled clips showcasing their workplace, team collaboration, and company values. They then shared the video as a LinkedIn post and ad campaign, helping prospective employees visualize what it’s like to work at Lever.

The results: 5,600+ views on LinkedIn , increasing employer brand awareness

, increasing employer brand awareness 2x higher click-through rate (CTR) compared to previous static content

compared to previous static content More engagement from job seekers, with candidates referencing the video in interviews

The takeaway: Video makes employer branding more authentic and engaging. Companies looking to attract top talent can use video to showcase their team, work culture, and values—helping candidates see themselves in the organization.

Read Lever’s full story

4. The Jane Goodall Institute: One video ad, 1,000 mobile donations

The challenge:

The Jane Goodall Institute, a global nonprofit dedicated to chimpanzee conservation and environmental protection, needed to raise awareness and drive donations to support their mission. With social media being a key platform for engagement, they wanted to see how targeted video ads could help them reach a wider audience and inspire action.

The video strategy:

Using Animoto, the organization repurposed existing photos and video clips to create a compelling Facebook video ad. They added custom text overlays to highlight the urgent need for conservation efforts and included a clear “Donate Now” call-to-action linking to their donation page.

The results: 1,388 donations directly from the video campaign

directly from the video campaign 76% of donations came from mobile viewers

came from mobile viewers 500+ shares and ~2,000 reactions, increasing awareness

The takeaway: Nonprofits can use video to inspire action, humanize their mission, and increase donor engagement. Storytelling videos create an emotional connection that drives real impact and donations.

Read the Jane Goodall Institute’s full story

Why Animoto?

All of these organizations, despite differing industries and goals, had one thing in common–they wanted to create more videos, fast.

Animoto breaks down the barrier to video creation. With drag-and-drop simplicity and hundreds of ready-made templates to choose from, they were able to create polished and professional videos using their existing assets and skillsets.

How you can apply these video strategies today

Video is the most engaging way to connect with your audience. Here’s how to start leveraging it effectively, even if you don’t have experience:

Use video in sales and marketing: Stand apart from the crowd and build trust with high-quality videos.

Stand apart from the crowd and build trust with high-quality videos. Incorporate video in internal communications: Keep employees informed and engaged with bite-sized explainers, announcements, and shoutouts.

Keep employees informed and engaged with bite-sized explainers, announcements, and shoutouts. Create engaging demos and tutorials: Turn step-by-step instructions into dynamic how-to videos.

Turn step-by-step instructions into dynamic how-to videos. Stay connected: Create video greetings to celebrate holidays and achievements and update your audience.

At Animoto, we make it easy for everyone to create high-quality, professional videos—without needing advanced skills or expensive production teams.

Ready to start? Try Animoto today and transform the way you connect with your audience.

Try Animoto for free