Show Grandma & Grandpa Some Love with a Grandparents Day Video

A warm hug, a homemade meal, incredible stories of the past — these are just some of the wonderful things we often associate with grandparents. Many of us share a special relationship with our grandmothers and grandfathers, and so in honor of Grandparents Day on September 11, we’re highlighting ways to celebrate this unique bond through video.

Idea #1: A video featuring just the grandchildren (plus parents)

If there’s one universal truth among grandparents, it’s a love for photos of the grandkids — regardless of whether they’re three weeks old or 30 years old. And since most parents take a seemingly endless amount of photos of their kids as they grow, it’s easy to pull together a slideshow of some favorite family moments. Be sure to mix in a few title cards to add little notes for grandma and grandpa, or use captions to provide helpful context about the images you’re using.

Idea #2: A video featuring both grandparents and grandkids

We love the idea of putting together a video filled with photos of grandparents and grandkids together, like in the one below:

-

Style: Memory Box

Song: “Making Memories” by Steve Fawcett

-

You can create a heartfelt video, using photos or video clips taken with a camera or with your smartphone. Sometimes, the candid moments (where no one is posing) make for the sweetest photos.

Idea #3: A memorial video

Some of our grandparents are only with us in spirit, and a video tribute is a meaningful way to honor their memory. This type of video can also be a poignant way to help family remember the lives of grandparents through photos and video clips, and preserve their legacy for generations to come. For instance, I created this video in order to have a digital album to help me remember my grandmother.

-

Style: Memory Box

Song: “A Mother’s Love” by Jonathan Elias and Sarah Trevino

-

Do you have ideas for grandparent-related videos? Share your ideas in the comments section below!