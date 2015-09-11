Show Grandma & Grandpa Some Love with a Grandparents Day Video

A warm hug, a homemade meal, incredible stories of the past — these are just some of the wonderful things we often associate with grandparents. Many of us share a special relationship with our grandmothers and grandfathers, and so in honor of Grandparents Day on September 11, we’re highlighting ways to celebrate this unique bond through video.
If there’s one universal truth among grandparents, it’s a love for photos of the grandkids — regardless of whether they’re three weeks old or 30 years old. And since most parents take a seemingly endless amount of photos of their kids as they grow, it’s easy to pull together a slideshow of some favorite family moments. Be sure to mix in a few title cards to add little notes for grandma and grandpa, or use captions to provide helpful context about the images you’re using.
We love the idea of putting together a video filled with photos of grandparents and grandkids together, like in the one below:
-
Style: Memory Box
Song: “Making Memories” by Steve Fawcett
-
You can create a heartfelt video, using photos or video clips taken with a camera or with your smartphone. Sometimes, the candid moments (where no one is posing) make for the sweetest photos.
Some of our grandparents are only with us in spirit, and a video tribute is a meaningful way to honor their memory. This type of video can also be a poignant way to help family remember the lives of grandparents through photos and video clips, and preserve their legacy for generations to come. For instance, I created this video in order to have a digital album to help me remember my grandmother.
-
Style: Memory Box
Song: “A Mother’s Love” by Jonathan Elias and Sarah Trevino
-
Do you have ideas for grandparent-related videos? Share your ideas in the comments section below!
