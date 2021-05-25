Animoto Blog

Our Top Songs for Graduation Slideshow Videos

Madison Fraitag

Graduation day is almost here! If you’re looking to create a slideshow or video greeting to celebrate a high school graduate, college graduate, or even a little one saying goodbye to preschool, it can be tricky to find a tune that matches the importance and the excitement of earning a diploma.

We put together a list of songs that’s both joyful and tuned into the many other emotions grads feel when they walk out in their cap and gown. Check out a sample of each in the video below, then search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

  • “All In” by Jason Pfaff

  • “Once” by Michael Maina

  • “The Best Day of Your Life” by AntiProduct

  • “Can We Stay” (Heavy Hands remix) by the Woodlands

  • “You Lift Me Up” (Hot AC Remix) by Mikey Wax

  • “Right On” by Pink Shark

Which song is your favorite for graduation videos? Let us know in the comments below!

