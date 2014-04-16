Make a Bachelorette Party Video Slideshow

You threw a fun bachelorette party for your soon-to-be-married friend. Now you want to tell the story of the day with the photos and video clips from that epic event without making your mom blush.

Here are a few fun ideas for your bachelorette party planning.

Relaxing Poolside

Start your day off right! Gather your best girlfriends for a morning by the pool. You will all look great sipping fruity drinks in oversized hats.

Girls Spa Day

After a morning swimming and catching some sun, head to the spa for an afternoon of pampering. Snap shots of everyone’s freshly manicured nails, squeaky-clean skin and freshly coiffed hair.

Photo Scavenger Hunt

Create some props and send everyone out to take fun or slightly embarrassing pictures. Have a list of tasks and locations for everyone to check off then meet up later to laugh at the stories they have to tell and the photos they have to share.

After everything wraps up, have everyone send their pictures from the festivities and produce a fun recap video to share!

