How to Start an Animoto Marketing Video from Scratch

When you open our Marketing Video Builder, you won’t see our marketing video styles right away. Instead, you’ll see our storyboards. Storyboards are easy to use and can be a great way to quickly create professional videos, designed to perform well on social. But there are times when you might want to start your marketing video from scratch too. When that’s the case, here’s a handy guide to help you get your project started and see it through to completion.

Step 1: Start a marketing video

When you log into Animoto, select the blue CREATE button in the upper-right-hand corner of your screen. You’ll be asked what type of video you’d like to create — select “Marketing Video.”

Step 2: Choose a style

Once you choose “Marketing Video,” you’ll be brought straight to our pre-built storyboards, as we mentioned above. To leave this area and start with a blank project, select START FROM SCRATCH in the upper-right-hand corner.

You’ll be taken to our Marketing Video Styles. Each style has a short written description, and you can hover over each style to see a short preview of it in action. Once you find one you’d like to use for your video, click on the blue CHOOSE STYLE button to get started.

Step 3: Add your content

To add your photos, video clips, and logo, select the “Media” icon from the toolbar on the left-hand side of your screen (it’s the icon at the top of the toolbar). Then choose the photos and video clips you want to upload from your computer. You can also drag and drop your files directly into the Media tray.

Once they’ve been added, you can drag and drop your photos and video clips into the Storyboard area to create your video. Each item will create a new block in your Storyboard. You can also select ADD A BLOCK to see all of your media options, including collage and logo blocks.

Step 4: Add text

You can add text almost anywhere in your marketing video, whether it’s on a text block, or blocks with photos and video clips. You can also customize the size, color, and font of your text, either for your whole video or on a per block basis. For more detail on exactly how to add and change text, check out the video below:

Step 5: Customize your video

Once you’ve got the text, images, and video clips you want, you can customize your video, changing the colors, music, and filters to suit your taste. Here’s how:

Change the look of your video: To change colors and fonts for your whole project, click on the “Design” icon (it looks like a paintbrush) on the left-hand side of your screen. You can also click on a block and then select “SEE MORE” to change the text colors, size, and layout for just that one block.



To change colors and fonts for your whole project, click on the “Design” icon (it looks like a paintbrush) on the left-hand side of your screen. You can also click on a block and then select “SEE MORE” to change the text colors, size, and layout for just that one block. Add a collage: You can select Collage under ADD A BLOCK . You can add 2 or more images to each collage block to achieve a different look. Take a look at our collage tutorial below.





You can select Collage under . You can add 2 or more images to each collage block to achieve a different look. Take a look at our collage tutorial below. Pick a new song: You can find the “Music” icon on the left-hand side, which you can click to see your default song and change it. (If you’re not familiar with how to navigate our library of licensed music, check out this post on different ways to find the right song for your video .)



You can find the “Music” icon on the left-hand side, which you can click to see your default song and change it. (If you’re not familiar with how to navigate our library of licensed music, check out this post on different ways to .) Add a filter: You can use the “Filter” icon (shaped like a magic wand) on the left-hand side of your screen to add one of a range filters. Our filters can change up your video’s look, color correct your images, or make your text easier to read. Read this blog post to find out how to add a filter to your marketing video .

You can just add a bit of customization to your video or experiment and see how you can incorporate your company’s style and brand into your video. But, in either case, you’ll have created a professional video that you can easily share on social media.

Have you already made a video using our Marketing Video Builder? We’d love to see it! Post a link in the comments below, or share it with us on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #MyAnimoto, and we might share it with our audience.