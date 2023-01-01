Why Animoto

With a small team and a long list of priorities, Natasha needed a tool that would allow anyone, not just her, to create professional-quality videos, fast. “My role isn't solely video creation, and neither is my team's. We required something that anyone could use right out of the gate, no extensive training needed,"



With Animoto, she found everything she was looking for. The drag and drop editing made creation accessible for everyone, and the built-in animations and effects gave their videos a professional look and feel.



With their shared workspace, Natasha was able to easily add her team, and create a saved brand that ensures that no matter who’s creating, their key branding elements like their font and colors remain consistent.



The team has been able to make video a meaningful part of their content strategy, creating videos for their website, blog, and paid campaigns. They’re even using Animoto to create videos that their partners use on their websites.



“Our team has been delighted with the results. The ease with which we can now produce partner-ready content is a testament to Animoto's capabilities. It's a breeze to craft polished, persuasive videos that look like they took a team of pros to make."