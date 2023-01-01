Why Animoto

With a busy product roadmap, there’s rarely a break in the action for Cyndi and the Product Marketing team. For smaller releases and updates, they might just create a quick screen recording, but for significant launches like the Conversation Center, she turns to Animoto.



“Screencaptures and meeting recordings have become so commonplace that they’re just not that exciting. When I need to make sure I’m getting our team’s attention, a little bit of editing goes a long way. Spending that little bit of extra time to add text, animations, and our branding makes a world of difference when it comes to cutting through the clutter and getting my point across.”



With Animoto’s screen recording, voice-over, and animated elements, Cyndi can whip up a video that takes almost 10 meetings off her calendar.



“I’m able to create videos for projects that would never be prioritized if we had to use an agency or contractor. Even as a non-video person, I can create engaging and informative videos that really stand out in less than an hour. Everything comes back to efficiency, and with Animoto, I’m able to use my time more effectively.”