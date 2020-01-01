The Goal

Creating content quickly and on a budget

Working for a worldwide brand, the marketing team at Crate and Barrel is used to juggling several projects at once. It’s not unusual to see team members creating stunning tablescapes for charity fundraiser Dining By Design, while also publishing and promoting the company’s latest product catalogue. As a result, video creation is often throttled by time and available resources. Video projects are often outsourced and can take weeks to complete. Earlier this year, Crate and Barrel’s marketing team wanted to create a video to promote their Summer 2016 product catalog on social media. Rather than outsource, they wanted to get the video out quickly and cost-efficiently. They turned to Animoto and created the video themselves, same-day.