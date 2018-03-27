Animoto Is Now a Twitter Official Partner!

We’re excited to announce that Animoto has joined Twitter’s list of certified partners. The Twitter Official Partner Program is designed to help businesses achieve better results on Twitter and beyond, and we couldn’t be more excited to join and help businesses succeed on Twitter using the power of video.

We believe in the power of video on Twitter because we’ve seen it work. When we share videos on our own Twitter, we get further reach and more engagement than we share other types of content. And we’ve seen similar success from Animoto customers using video on Twitter, too.

We recently featured success stories from a couple of our non-profit customers. Director of Fundraising and Partnerships at ShelterBox USA, Sarah Robinson, says, “Twitter is really great for sharing quick information and in the moment updates, so a lot of what we share on Twitter are quick videos to engage people in our mission or inform them of what is happening with a specific disaster, to inspire them to act.” She says they’ve found success creating video content around hashtags that they know will be trending.

Jane Goodall Institute’s Roots and Shoots has also successfully used video on Twitter, and has seen 5X the engagement for Animoto videos as compared to image posts. Roots and Shoots uses video to join existing conversations using hashtags like #WorldAnimalDay, #makeadifference, #WasteReduction, #refugees, and more.

Looking for ways to use video on Twitter? For inspiration, check out our blog posts on tips for using Twitter video effectively and building your video strategy on Twitter.