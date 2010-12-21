Animoto Team Picks a Few of Our Favorite Pro Music Tracks

This year we expanded our commercially licensed library to a robust 1000+ songs.

Here we highlight some of our favorite music tracks from 2010.

Jason Hsiao – President/Co-Founder

Song Selection – His Boy Elroy – “Kill Me Quickly (Or Not at All)”

Genre – Electronica

Why? – “Sports, partying, concerts, snowboarding, extreme anything. High

energy beats for your adrenaline-filled needs.”

Jessie Tully – Designer

Song Selection – Stacey Earle and Mark Stuart – “Walkin’ with Travis”

Genre – Singer Songwriter

Why? – “A lighthearted, upbeat track, sounds like a walk in the park on a summer day.”

Liz Ziser – Marketing Maven

Song Selection – Flytrap – “Lost”

Genre – Instrumental

Why? – “I keep coming back to this guy. It’s just really great feel-good music for fun, upbeat vids or even something really sentimental.”

Tom Clifton – Creative Director/Co-Founder

Song Selection – Mackintosh Braun – “Wake Up”

Genre – Electronica

Why? – “It’s electronica but not too crazy or frenetic. Rather, it’s a bit more chill and downtempo and will work well with meditative or moody subjects.”

Angela Wall – NYC Office Manager

Song Selection – Saturn Missiles – “Get Ready”

Genre – Indie Rock

Why? – “It’s a ‘pick up and go’ song that makes my head nod to the beat. Perfect to add some motivation to a video.”

Chris Korhonen – UI/UX Engineer

Song Selection – John Kelley – “A Night in the Park”

Genre – Electronica

Why? – “Its a nice electronic beat, great for those reflective and inspirational vids.”

Megan Etzel – User Relations and Evangelist

Song Selection – The Dimes – “Catch Me Jumpin’ ”

Genre – Singer/Songwriter

Why? – “Seriously catchy. It’s hard not to sing along.”

Andrew Jacobson – Marketing Coordinator

Song Selection – Trentalange – “Ultimate Machine”

Genre – Pop

Why? – “This song screams party! ‘Ultimate Machine’ takes the energy of my videos to another level.”

Becky Brooks – Marketing Associate

Song Selection – Tom Geiger’s “Thank God We Got Good Friends”

Genre – Singer Songwriter

Why? “So many musicians write songs about romance and being in love. While I love those kinds of songs, it’s always refreshing to hear an upbeat song about enjoying your platonic BFFs too.”

Bruce Lee – Head of Security

Song Selection – Jorn Lavoll – “Karate Master”

Genre – Children’s

Why? “I’m a nostalgic kind of guy, and this song reminds me of my childhood on an Indiana farm where my days were spent chasing rats and field crows. Sausage.”

