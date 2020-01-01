Educators can apply for a free Animoto Classroom account.
Add some edtech to your classroom with videos created with Animoto. Video offers a way to differentiate instruction. It’s also an effective way to sharing classroom activities and information with parents, students, and other members of the school community. Teachers and administrators use Animoto to create ads for school fundraisers, event recaps, social media posts, newsletters, and announcements. In class, students can create photo essays, book reports, student portfolios, or other projects that promote higher-order thinking. Take a look at our list of video lesson plans for inspiration.
Teachers can apply for a free Animoto account for themselves and up to 50 students. With our educational video maker, you can use your own pictures and video clips, along with our extensive music library and wide selection of video styles, to create an unlimited number of slideshow videos. And since Animoto is cloud-based, you or your students can work on videos anywhere — whether you’re in the classroom, the library-media center, at home, or on a mobile device using our educational app.