Measuring Effectiveness with Video Statistics

Back in April we introduced video stats for our business users. Video stats make it easytrack video views across sites including your own website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, email and more. Here’s a quick look at where to find your stats and what they mean.

Page Views

Simply put, Page Views is the number of times people have visited your video’s Animoto player page. This number will not tell you how many times your video was watched from this page or how many times it was watched on any of the other places your video was shared to.

Video Views

Video views include views from all of the sites you shared your video to directly from the Animoto player page. In other words, this number will include the number of video views from the Animoto player page, from the embedded video on your website, from video sites like Vimeo and Facebook and more.

Create a video and share or export it to see video stats.