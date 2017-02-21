A/B Testing for Video: Creating Video Variations with Animoto

Over the past month, in our A/B Testing for Video series, we’ve explained what A/B testing is and what variations to test. In this installment, we’ll show you how easy it is to create different variations of the same video to test, using Animoto.

Creating multiple versions of the same video in Animoto is simple. Just follow these steps.

Step 1: Create your original video

First things first, you’ll want to upload your photos and/or video clips to Animoto and create your first video. If you haven’t used Animoto before, you can check out our blog post on Creating Your First Animoto Video. For this post, we’ll be using this video from Animoto customer Linda Samuels, featuring tips from her book, The Other Side of Organized. We’ll create a variation of this video in Animoto to show you how it’s done.

Step 2: Make a copy of your video

Once you’ve created your original video, you’ll want to make a copy of it. The copy is where you’ll make the changes for your variation. To make a copy:

Go to the My Videos page while logged into your Animoto account. Hover over the gear icon on the video you’d like copy. Click “COPY.”

A duplicate copy of your video will be created. Once it’s created, it’ll have the same title as the original video with “Copy of” appended at the beginning. We recommend clicking in the top left corner of your screen and changing the title of your copy to something that represents what variation this video is going to be. You’ll want to make sure it’s something that will remind you which version is which.

Step 3: Create your variation

Now it’s time to make the changes to your video. With Animoto, it’s easy to drag and drop blocks to reorder photos and video clips, change copy, text font and color, re-record voice-over, or make any other changes you’d like for your variation. Not sure what variation to make? Check out the last post in our series, A/B Testing for Video: What Variations to Test. When you’re done with your variation, preview and produce.

For our The Other Side of Organized example, we’ve replaced all of the video clips in our video with photos (you can check out the new variation below). However, we could’ve done any number of things, from just replacing the first clip of our video (an often very effective thing to test), the colors of our title cards, or really any aspect of our video!

Homework Assignment:

Once your variations are complete, it’s time to set up your test. But we’ll dive in and show you how to do that in our next installment. Until then, your assignment is simple: create your first set of videos to test! What variations are you planning to make? Leave a comment below and let us know.

