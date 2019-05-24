How to Make Facebook Video Ads in 4 Easy Steps

Interested in getting started with Facebook video advertising, but not sure where to start? We’ll show you how to make a Facebook video ad in four easy steps, using an Animoto video template.

According to a recent Animoto survey, 93% of marketers say they’ve landed a new customer thanks to a video on social media. And Facebook’s Ad Manager is one of the most effective tools for getting your videos in front of new potential customers on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook makes it really simple to target the right audience for your business without costing an arm and a leg. And we’ve made it simple to create the right video to target your audience. Ready to get started? Grab a free Animoto account and follow along.

How to Make a Facebook Video Ad

Step 1: Choose a template

First things first, you’ll need to choose a video template for your Facebook ad. A video template is easily customizable with your own photos or video clips, text, and brand colors and logo. Just select the type of story you’d like to tell.

We offer a variety of video templates, built for different use cases with success in mind. For this step-by-step guide, we’ll be using the Seasonal Promotion video template.

To choose a template, just find it in the template selector and click CHOOSE TEMPLATE.

You may also be interested in the following templates, designed for standing out in the Facebook feed:

Step 2: Add your visuals

Once you’ve selected a template for your Facebook video ad, it’s time to add your own photos or video clips. You can easily drag and drop your own assets into each block of the storyboard.

Here’s what the empty template looks like:

And here it is filled in with new photos:

If you don’t have photos or video clips of your own, that’s not a problem! We’ve got over 1 million stock photos and videos from Getty Images that you can use in your videos. Simply click on the “Stock” tab in the Media tray and search for terms related to your business.

Step 3: Add your text

Next, update the text from the template so that it tells your specific story. The template we’re using promotes a seasonal promo in July, but it can be used for any type of seasonal deal or promotion. For our example, we’ll update the copy for a Mother’s Day sale.

Step 4: Make it on brand

Last but not least, update the video with your own colors, logo, and the font of your choice to ensure that it’s on brand. You can change the colors of your video and pick a font that matches your brand aesthetic under the "Design" tab in the toolbar. To add your logo, simply click ADD A BLOCK, choose a Logo block and drop in your logo.

When you’re done, just click Preview, then Produce. Your video’s ready to set up as a Facebook ad! To learn more about what to do next, check out our blog post on how to set up targeted ads with Facebook’s Ads Manager.

Looking for feedback, inspiration, or more video ideas? Join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community. Happy video making!