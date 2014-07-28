Easily Share Your Video to Your LinkedIn Company Page

You can now share your Animoto videos from your personal LinkedIn account or on behalf of a company page. The best part? It’s super easy!

After you’ve perfected your video and upgraded it to your desired resolution click More from the Share options on your video’s player page. From there click the LinkedIn logo.

Animoto will send a request to LinkedIn. Click Allow Access to make the connection between your Animoto account and your LinkedIn account.

You should see a Share on LinkedIn window where you will be able to toggle between posting to your personal or company LinkedIn page. A friendly reminder: You must be an administrator of your company’s LinkedIn page to be able to post to it.

Add some text to intro your video and select the page you want to post to and you’re done! Pop on over to LinkedIn to see your post.

Find out about all the other ways you can share your video or get started on a video for your business.