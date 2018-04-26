How to Post a Video on LinkedIn

So you want to know how to share a LinkedIn video on your company page or LinkedIn profile?

Native videos, uploaded directly to a platform, have been shown to outperform videos shared as links on various social networks, and recently LinkedIn started letting users upload videos directly to pages and personal profiles.

In this article, we’ll show you how to best utilize the social network’s added functionality, giving company pages the same ability to upload video that had previously been rolled out to personal profiles.

Need help making videos for LinkedIn? Check out our collection of LinkedIn video templates.

The Step by Step: How to upload video to LinkedIn

Step 1: Head to your page

You can upload videos to either your business page or your personal profile. So the first step is to decide where you want to share your video and head to the right page.

For pages, simply head straight to the page you'd like to upload your video to. If you manage more than one page, this step is particularly important to making sure your video winds up in the right place.

For your personal LinkedIn profile, you'll be able to upload straight from the LinkedIn homepage when you log in.

Step 2: Upload your video to LinkedIn

Once on your page, or your LinkedIn homepage, you'll see something that looks like one of the below:

Click the video icon to select your file and create your video post. LinkedIn does have certain file requirements, but not to worry, we highlighted the key points below, and you can find the full list here.

Video Tech Specs

Supported video formats: ASF, AVI, FLV, MPEG-1, MPEG-4, MKV, QuickTime, WebM, H264/AVC, MP4, VP8, VP9, WMV2, and WMV3 Supported audio extensions: AAC, MP3, and Vorbis LinkedIn video upload limit: 5GB Minimum file size: 75KB Max video duration: 10 minutes Minimum video duration: 3 seconds

Note: For LinkedIn video ads, make sure to create your video in Landscape. LinkedIn doesn’t currently support square video ads.

Captioning your video

If you’d like to add captions to your video, and you have an SRT file to upload, you can add them by clicking the pencil icon in the video player. Note that this is only available to business pages, not personal. If you don’t have an SRT file, scroll to about halfway through this blog post for a step-by-step guide to creating one from scratch.

Adding filters

If you upload video to LinkedIn (or record it) from a mobile device, you can add filters to your video through the LinkedIn app, although this is currently only available for personal profiles. For more on that, for both iOS and Android users, click here.

Step 3: Add a post description

Hammer home the point of your video and provide any necessary context in the post description itself. If your video is calling on viewers to visit a different page, make sure you include the requisite link, and a text call-to-action never hurts, either. If you’d like to tag anyone, or another page, in your post, this is your chance to do so.

Step 4: Share your video

The final step is to share your video to LinkedIn. First, confirm that your privacy settings are correct. This will involve deciding whether you want your post to be visible to the public or if you’d like to target a specific audience among your followers.

If you do decide to target a specific audience, the options below will appear, allowing you to choose among certain qualifiers such as language, job function, industry, and company size.

Finally, select whether or not you want to allow comments on your post under Advanced Settings. When you're done, your video is ready to post!

Embedding posts

If you’d like to embed your video post elsewhere, you can find the necessary code by clicking the three dots in the upper right hand corner of the post, and selecting "Embed this post." Note that you’ll need to be on the Member View in order to see this option.

Best practices

Beyond the steps to how to post a video on LinkedIn, these are some things to bear in mind in terms of your overall video marketing strategy.

Consider your audience by network

When deciding where to upload a video, consider the audience that you have on each of your social networks. For many businesses, LinkedIn might not be best suited for more whimsical content, but is fits the bill for practical tips or job postings.

Check your metrics

Don’t post blind! Consult your analytics, which can be found at the top of your Company Page, to see how different posts are performing, and make educated decisions on what and when to post in the future.

Stick to the basics

The rules to live by for social media videos—brevity, hooking your viewer, including a strong visual—still apply on LinkedIn. We encourage you to test to find out what your audience responds to, but there’s no need to reinvent the wheel, at least at first.

For more on building a video strategy on LinkedIn, check out our complete guide. If you have any questions about the nuts and bolts of how to post video on LinkedIn, let us know in the comments.