We Asked; You Answered: Get the Results of our Small Business Survey

Not too long ago, we sent out a survey to hundreds of Animoto customers, asking how you’re using video on major social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Want to find out what we learned from you and your fellow small businesses? Check out some of the highlights from our new “Small Business Video Marketing Report.”
According our customers, media offers an unparalleled way to reach out to new audiences and engage them in ways that keep them coming back for more. Take a why small businesses like yours, are so focused on social and social video.
Among social media platforms, Facebook is still a small-business favorite when it comes to video. Here’s what small businesses had to say when asked whether they plan to make more videos on a platform than they had previously:
When it comes to video ads, our survey found that small business brands are starting explore Instagram as an ad platform and continue to do spend on Facebook.
Of the two, Facebook is still the leading video advertising platform for small business brands, with 63% of respondents having paid to advertise a video on Facebook. But Instagram is starting to catch up, since 29% of our survey respondents have already started to put spend against Instagram marketing videos.
Our survey found that Facebook is still the biggest player in terms of where small businesses want to spend their time—and their money—on social. Check out a few of our findings:
One of our most interesting discoveries was the number of new ways small businesses are promoting their businesses on Instagram. Our survey discovered a growing number of businesses that believe Instagram has a major impact on their bottom line. Take a look at a few of the stats we uncovered:
Want to see social video marketing in action? Join our Facebook group, the Social Video Marketing Community, and connect with other small businesses using video to stand out on social media.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.