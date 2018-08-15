Congratulations to the #BrandCamp Contest Winners!

The scores are in.

The #BrandCamp Contest, in which we challenged you to tell a story about your business with video, is over. Our judges had their hands full. There were dozens of deserving videos to select from, but after much deliberation, a Grand Prize Winner, three Second Place Finishers, and three Runners Up have been chosen.

Before we get to the winners, we’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of our entrants. It was a true pleasure to hear your stories, and the number of incredible videos that we saw is not limited to the seven included here.

Without further ado, we present your winners of the #BrandCamp contest.

Grand Prize: How You Can Help Our Homeless Neighbors by Shane Taylor

Our overall winner, Shane Taylor’s video draws viewers in from the word go, opening with an eye-opening statistic that urges action to be taken. The video doesn’t relinquish its grip from there, and the result is a compelling video for a worthy cause.

Second Place

The three second place winners are as follows:

Aging in Place with Amramp by Amramp

Amramp introduces their reason for being immediately, coupling the challenge that many seniors face with visually engaging video footage, before explaining how they can help. It’s a narrative that caught our attention immediately.

Be Someone’s Story by Ellen Oberholtzer Kalinosky

Once you’re drawn into Ellen’s story, you stay there. Her slow burn reveal about her donor makes for an emotionally impactful and motivating payoff for viewers.

Our Why by Bob Mackowski

There are few methods of hooking audience more effective than a simple question, and Open Aperture’s “Our Why” video employs it to great effect.

Runners Up

The three runners up are as follows:

Five Reasons: Australia by Danielle Peterson

Lists are beloved for a reason, and when coupled with the stunning imagery that Danielle uses, the end result is a fast-paced video that keeps the viewer wanting more.

Why I Am a Health Coach by Karie Hempel Crawford

Karie’s video, “Why I Am a Health Coach” brings the viewer inside her client’s motivations for running her business, while keeping the message centered around the potential customer. It’s a personal and effective way to market herself.

Fabulous Finds Jewelry Auctions by Sandi Sentell Christian

In her video, Sandi opens by framing one of the main selling points for her business, designer-inspired jewelry at affordable prices as a question, and answers it over the course of the rest of the video.

Congratulations and Thank You!

Again, we were thrilled that so many of you chose to take part in our contest, and we hope to see many more videos from you in the future. If you aren’t already a member of our Facebook Group, we invite you to join us in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, where you’ll hone your video skills among fellow creators.