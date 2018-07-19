Welcome to Brand Camp! More specifically, welcome to the #BrandCamp Contest!
This week is all about celebrating the stories that we tell about our businesses, and we want to hear yours.
Beginning on July 20, 2018, and running through August 3, 2018, we’ll be accepting your videos for consideration for the #BrandCamp Contest. Submit your entries on Twitter, Instagram, or our Facebook group using #BrandCamp for the chance to win prizes including a GoPro, a Yeti Blue Microphone, and Animoto for life!
We’re going to cover the basics here, but for a more detailed explanation, here’s a link to our Official Rules.
We’ll be judging entries on a number of qualities, including:
We’d also love to see videos created with an Animoto Storyboard, so if you’ve used one, make sure to make mention of that!
There are also certain Animoto features that your video MUST feature to be considered.
Go to either Twitter or Instagram, and post the video using the hashtag #BrandCamp. Videos posted to the Animoto Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community with the hashtag #BrandCamp will also be considered.
Note: Your privacy settings for the video post MUST be set to allow public viewing in order to be considered, unless the video is being posted to our Facebook group.
And of course, there will be prizes. The breakdown is as follows:
One Grand Prize Winner:
Three Second Place Finishers:
Three Runners Up:
If you have any questions, by all means let us know, either in the comments, or in our Facebook community, where you can receive inspiration and feedback on your videos before you submit them. We wish you all the best of luck, and we can’t wait to see your stories!
