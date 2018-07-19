Welcome to Brand Camp! More specifically, welcome to the #BrandCamp Contest!

This week is all about celebrating the stories that we tell about our businesses, and we want to hear yours.

Beginning on July 20, 2018, and running through August 3, 2018, we’ll be accepting your videos for consideration for the #BrandCamp Contest. Submit your entries on Twitter, Instagram, or our Facebook group using #BrandCamp for the chance to win prizes including a GoPro, a Yeti Blue Microphone, and Animoto for life!

We’re going to cover the basics here, but for a more detailed explanation, here’s a link to our Official Rules.

What Videos Will Be Judged On

We’ll be judging entries on a number of qualities, including:

How well you tell a story about your brand

How well you use the Animoto features (watermark, video, photo, title/caption, and music)

How engaging your video is

How compelling your video’s message is

We’d also love to see videos created with an Animoto Storyboard, so if you’ve used one, make sure to make mention of that!

What to Include in your Submission

There are also certain Animoto features that your video MUST feature to be considered.

Our watermark feature

Music from the Animoto library

A story about your brand. If this isn’t clear yet, bear with us. We’ll be covering in detail the kinds of stories that you can tell during Brand Camp.

How to Enter

Go to either Twitter or Instagram, and post the video using the hashtag #BrandCamp. Videos posted to the Animoto Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community with the hashtag #BrandCamp will also be considered.

Note: Your privacy settings for the video post MUST be set to allow public viewing in order to be considered, unless the video is being posted to our Facebook group.

The Prizes

And of course, there will be prizes. The breakdown is as follows:

One Grand Prize Winner: A lifetime subscription to Animoto Pro One Yeti Blue Microphone — Black One Go Pro Hero Session Animoto Swag Pack Three Second Place Finishers: One year subscription to Animoto Pro One Yeti Blue Microphone — Black Animoto Swag Pack Three Runners Up: One month of Animoto Pro Animoto Swag Pack

Any Questions?

If you have any questions, by all means let us know, either in the comments, or in our Facebook community, where you can receive inspiration and feedback on your videos before you submit them. We wish you all the best of luck, and we can’t wait to see your stories!