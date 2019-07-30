Most recent articles by:

Jason Hsiao

Jason is Chief Video Officer & Co-founder of Animoto. As a former television producer for MTV Networks, Jason brings to Animoto a unique set of video and production experiences and perspectives. Prior to Animoto, Jason was the creator and co-executive producer of Dirty Stinkin’ Politics, a political series for Comedy Central developed with five-time Emmy winner Eddie Feldmann. He hails from Dartmouth College and resides in New York City. Jason proposed to his girlfriend, Jen, with an Animoto video. Despite this, she said yes.