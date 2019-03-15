Cheat Sheet: The Videos Your Customers Want on Social

Your customers are using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube differently, so you should be posting different types of videos on different platforms too.

To make your life easier, we’ve put together a cheat sheet that sheds some light on what types of videos your customers want.

This cheat sheet features findings from our 2018 State of Social Video Report, as well as trends I share when speaking to marketers at conferences around the country. You can read more about these trends, and the research behind them, in this recent article on the Animoto blog.

Happy video making!