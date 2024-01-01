Enhance your story with timing controls

Tell your story at your pace and create videos your audience can’t stop watching.
Blending the precision of timeline editing with the simplicity of our drag-and-drop interface, it’s the best of both worlds. Elevate your videos by syncing text and elements perfectly with the narrative flow of your visuals.
Our new timeline gives you total control over the pacing of your story. Fine-tune your narrative and express your vision exactly as you intend.
Add captions and visual cues that ensure your message resonates with everyone.
Timing is an essential ingredient in storytelling. Take your viewers on a journey with text that appears and disappears in rhythm with your video.
Start by adding text and elements to your block. Click the T icon to add text or the elements icons below it to add an animated graphic.
Click on a block or select a text box or element and click on the "Adjust layer time" button. A timeline with your text and elements will appear at the bottom of your screen.
With the timeline open, select the item that you would like to edit. Drag the buffers on either side to lengthen or shorten the duration in which they appear on the screen. Then, click on the center of the item and drag it to your desired point in the video.
You can add, remove, and edit the placement, size, and color of text and elements while the timeline view is still open. Preview your video as you go to make sure everything is timed just right.
Timing is everything! To share your video, simply click the share icon located in the top right corner of your workspace. From there, select your desired social media platform or download the video to share it across various channels such as emails, your company intranet, flash drives, and beyond.
Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.
Create a color palette based on your brand guidelines or desired mood of your video.
Create lower-thirds using multiple elements and text boxes to introduce people and products.
Use text timing to build anticipation for new releases, announcements, and more.
Create short text bursts to grab attention and boost engagement.
Add underlines, circles, and arrows to point out and emphasize details.
Make your video more accessible by adding on-screen subtitles.