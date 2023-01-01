Learn how to make a voice-over video the easy way with Animoto.
Voice-overs are an easy and impactful way to make your videos your own and connect with your audience. Take your video customization to the next level by recording and adding your unique voice! Check out this tutorial to learn how to voice over a video using Animoto’s online voice recorder.
Add your unique voice to your videos to make a personal connection with your audience.
Pique your audience’s interest and engage them with your topic by speaking directly to them.
Enhance your voice-over video with multiple voice-over tracks for added depth and clarity.
Start your video off strong with one of our premade templates! Tutorials, explainers, presentations, and demos can be made even better with voice-overs.
Select the “Audio” icon at the top of the page then click the microphone button below your video preview. Click “Record voice-over” or “Upload voice-over” to add a pre-recorded audio track. Finally, click the red button and start recording!
Trim and edit your recordings to create a professional voice-over video. Just drag and drop the bumpers on either end of your recording to quickly trim them. Click and drag them throughout your video timeline to align with your visuals.
Keep the customization coming! Personalize your voice over video with your brand's colors, modify transitions, add music, and tailor the text to match your unique vision. Alternatively, opt for pre-selected designs for a fast and effortless creation process.
Finally, make your voice heard! Simply click the share icon located in the top right corner of your workspace. From there, select your desired social media platform or download the video to share it across various channels such as emails, your company intranet, flash drives, and beyond.
Write or use an AI-generated video script to start recording with a plan for what you want to say and when you want to say it.
Your first take isn’t always your best take. Play your video as you read your script to help figure out timing and tone.
Your headphones’ mic is a good place to start if you don’t have professional recording equipment.
Try recording in a small room or closet to reduce background sounds in your voice-over video as much as possible.
Once you record your track, watch your video and raise or lower your music volume to complement your voice.
Record and add multiple voice-overs so you don’t have to nail it in one take. Use them throughout your video and take breaks as needed.
Now that you know how to voice over a video, you’re ready to get started! Sign up for free and upgrade at any time for more customization features.