Create your own video in 3 easy steps. No video experience necessary.
Learn how to make a video in just a few simple steps. Whether you’re creating a video for your business, to share with friends and family, or for any reason at all, Animoto makes it easy.
Our video templates are designed to give you a head start on your project. Begin by choosing a template that matches up with the type of project you’re creating, like a promo video, a tutorial, or a personal message. If you’re looking to start from a clean slate, you can also create a video from scratch.
Start by uploading your video clips and photos. If you don’t have images, that’s no problem. Stick with the media that’s already in the template or check out our Getty Images stock library with over 1 million free clips and images. Then drag and drop your media right into your project.
Replace the template text with your own message. Then position your text wherever you want. Add dynamic media layouts that mix photos, video clips, and text to engage your audience. Then, set the look of your video in the Design Settings menu.
Get creative with text animations, video styles, filters, fonts, and your brand colors. Or set the mood with a single click by choosing one of our curated themes. Last but not least, select your music from our catalog of thousands of licensed songs.
Click the blue “play” button on the bottom-left-hand corner of your screen to preview your video. When you’re happy with your video, click export to produce your finished HD video. Post your video to your social networks directly from Animoto or download your video as an HD file to embed on your website or share via email. We’ll never delete your Animoto videos. Come back anytime to download, edit, or share your video again.
As you begin creating videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.