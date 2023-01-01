How to Add Music to Videos for Free

Learn how to add music to your videos to boost engagement and match the mood from start to finish.
This tutorial will walk you through the steps to add music to your videos from our licensed music library or by uploading your own songs. We’ll show you how to filter through our library to find the perfect tracks, add them to your video, and edit them to sync with the visuals on screen. You can use multiple songs to add consistent intros and outros, set the mood for various parts of your videos, or create engaging compilations. Watch the video below to learn more!
Adding multiple songs to your videos is easy! Just browse through our music library, add music tracks to your timeline, then trim and rearrange them all in Animoto.
Professional users have access to over 3,000 licensed music tracks to match any genre, mood, or tempo. You can even upload your own audio right into your workspace!
When you add music to a video, it creates a stronger emotional appeal with your audience. Use it to attract new viewers and make your message resonate!
The first step to find the songs that complement your video. Browse through our library and filter by genre, mood, tempo, and vocal/instrumental.
Click the plus sign next to any song to add it to your video. You can also upload your own audio files and add them to your Animoto video!
To add additional music tracks to your video, follow the same step as above! A single song can automatically fill up your music timeline, so make sure to trim it and leave room for additional tracks as needed.
Once your songs are on your timeline, you can trim, edit, and rearrange them to sync with your video. Just click on your song and use the arrows to quickly move it before or after other tracks.
Last but not least, you’re ready to start sharing your video! Click the share button in the top right corner of your workspace and select your desired destination.
Add music to your videos for free with Animoto. Upgrade for more customization and access even more licensed songs.