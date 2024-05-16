video maker for nonprofits

Create impactful fundraising videos

Create fundraising videos that drive awareness, engagement, and donations to your nonprofit. Animoto's drag-and-drop editing tools and visual effects make it easy. No training or experience necessary.

Take fundraising videos into your own hands

Create nonprofit fundraising videos that help people open their hearts to your cause. In just minutes, you can produce content for social media marketing, email blasts, or presentations that’ll help share what your nonprofit or charity does and how it’s helping make the world a better place.

Video templates created just for nonprofits

Fundraising explainer

Introduce your cause in a way that compels viewers to act or donate.

Cause Awareness Campaign

Spread awareness about an important cause and let your audience and how they can help.

Social Fundraising Ad

Show your followers the importance and impact of your mission and give them the opportunity to donate.

STEP-BY-STEP

Create a fundraising video in 4 easy steps with Animoto

  1. Choose a template to get the ball rolling. Templates give you a starting point. If you prefer a completely clean slate, start from scratch.
  2. Customize your video with your branding, apply animations, drag and drop your photos and video clips, and edit your media.
  3. Choose a commercially-licensed song from our music library to set the tone for your video.
  4. Share your video with built-in tools, including downloading, hosted links, and direct social sharing.
Create fundraising videos that tell your story

Make an emotional impact

In the realm of fundraising, the power of storytelling cannot be overstated, and there's no better medium than video to create a profound emotional impact. Use Animoto to create compelling fundraising videos that deeply resonate with viewers, inspiring support for your cause through powerful storytelling.

Save time and money

Creating a compelling fundraising video doesn't have to be costly or time-consuming. Animoto gives you the tools to create high-quality videos quickly and cost-effectively, ensuring your message reaches your audience when it matters most.

Video creation made easy

Animoto makes creating professional fundraising videos easy for everyone, regardless of experience. Our simple platform offers user-friendly tools and customizable templates, empowering you to share your message confidently and effectively.

Nonprofit Success Story

Tripling reach on social through video

Famous sociologist Jane Goodall mastered the art of video creation to help her create content that furthered her conservation efforts. In testing, she found that square videos gave her higher conversions and better overall engagement than landscape videos. These videos are especially easy to consume for mobile users who make up 60% of all internet users.

Create a fundraising video in minutes

Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.

