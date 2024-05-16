Create fundraising videos that drive awareness, engagement, and donations to your nonprofit. Animoto's drag-and-drop editing tools and visual effects make it easy. No training or experience necessary.
Create nonprofit fundraising videos that help people open their hearts to your cause. In just minutes, you can produce content for social media marketing, email blasts, or presentations that’ll help share what your nonprofit or charity does and how it’s helping make the world a better place.
Introduce your cause in a way that compels viewers to act or donate.
Spread awareness about an important cause and let your audience and how they can help.
Show your followers the importance and impact of your mission and give them the opportunity to donate.
In the realm of fundraising, the power of storytelling cannot be overstated, and there's no better medium than video to create a profound emotional impact. Use Animoto to create compelling fundraising videos that deeply resonate with viewers, inspiring support for your cause through powerful storytelling.
Creating a compelling fundraising video doesn't have to be costly or time-consuming. Animoto gives you the tools to create high-quality videos quickly and cost-effectively, ensuring your message reaches your audience when it matters most.
Animoto makes creating professional fundraising videos easy for everyone, regardless of experience. Our simple platform offers user-friendly tools and customizable templates, empowering you to share your message confidently and effectively.
Famous sociologist Jane Goodall mastered the art of video creation to help her create content that furthered her conservation efforts. In testing, she found that square videos gave her higher conversions and better overall engagement than landscape videos. These videos are especially easy to consume for mobile users who make up 60% of all internet users.
Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.