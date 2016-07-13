Wedding Photography Inspiration: Jerry Ghionis

It’s no surprise Jerry Ghionis opened a studio in California, in addition to the one he has in Melbourne, Australia. His images beautifully combine the sophistication of vintage Hollywood glamour with high-fashion sensibilities, creating artistic wedding photography that’s won him awards the world over.

Jerry’s long list of accomplishments include being named a Nikon Ambassador (one of only two for wedding photography), a WPPI Grandmaster, and a four-time recipient of the Professional Photographers of America Diamond Level Photographer of the Year Award. He also knows how to create an amazing slideshow video, like the one featured below.

Style: Chic

Song: “Cinema Life” by Beyond Your Mind

If you want more wedding inspiration, check out the other spotlights in our series: Vanessa Joy, Susan Stripling, and Roberto Valenzuela. Or, find out how to create beautiful slideshows of your own with Jerry's Animoto tutorial.