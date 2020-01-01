TIPS

Sue's 5 Es for effective social media marketing

To create her share-worthy marketing content, Sue focuses on creating videos that feature her 5 Es. She wants videos that educate clients about her business, entertain them with stories they connect with, engage them by encouraging interaction, entice them by showing them something they’ll want, and elevate them by speaking directly from the heart. But each of those 5 distinct elements can be broken down into one basic idea — just tell a story that connects with viewers, and they’ll respond. Sue says, “In my years as a photographer, I found that the best marketing I did that saw the greatest results was emotional or storytelling, which had nothing to do with what I was selling.”