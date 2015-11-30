Sue Bryce’s Video Basics: Setting up Your Camera for Video

Most photographers use a DSLR camera, but not everyone knows how to take advantage of their camera’s video features. And while you may feel comfortable taking photos, that jump to video can be intimidating. So we asked portrait photographer and photography educator Sue Bryce to help us create our Video Basics series to ease you into recording video. Here’s the first in the series, about finding your video setting:

Over the coming weeks, we’ll explore the video settings on your DSLR camera – frame rate, focus, and shutter speed — as well as provide tips on shooting behind the scenes material, and more.