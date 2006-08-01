How to Make a How-To Video: Step-by-Step Guide + Free Templates

How-to videos are one of the most effective ways to engage and educate your audience. Whether you're a business looking to showcase your product, a content creator sharing your expertise, or an educator simplifying complex topics, a well-crafted how-to video can make all the difference.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the essential steps to making high-quality how-to videos, from planning and scripting to filming and editing. By the end, you'll have the knowledge, tools, and templates to create a professional how-to video for any topic, just like the one below.

Why should you make a how-to video?

First and foremost, how-to videos are made to educate your audience, but that’s far from the only benefit they have. With phones and computers now essential for communication, customer support, and attracting new customers, finding a way to stand out is more important than ever. Well-made instructional videos can do that! Here’s how.

Video increases engagement: Video content captures attention better than text, making it easier to connect with viewers online.

Videos can simplify complex topics: With a variety of visual and audio formats, videos make it easy to explain and break down complex topics. This is especially true for how-to videos that require screen recordings.



Pro tip: Animoto has a built-in screen and webcam recorder that you can use for free!

Instructional content builds authority: By sharing your expertise, you establish yourself or your brand as a thought leader and reliable source of knowledge. This means that your audience will keep coming back for more.

Videos boost SEO and visibility: How-to videos rank well on search engines and platforms like YouTube, increasing organic traffic to your site.

Videos boost customer support efficiency: A shareable and easy-to-follow video tutorial can answer commonly-asked questions and reduce customer service inquiries. This frees your team to answer more complex inquiries.

How to make a how-to video:

Making a how-to video doesn’t have to be hard. Online tools like Animoto have tons of free how-to video templates and beginner-friendly tools that make it easy to create professional videos fast. Like, really fast.

The how-to video below was made with an Animoto template. In it, we’ll summarize this blog and show you how to make your own how-to video in minutes. For more in-depth tips and even a script that you can copy and paste, keep on reading.

Step 1: Define your purpose and audience

Before diving into the details of your video, create a clear blueprint. This will save you loads of time in the long run and ensure you’re ready to start recording or collecting all the right assets for your video.

Every step of your video should be concise and valuable to the viewer. So to make sure you’re speaking to the right person and delivering the right message, ask yourself the following questions:

What is your how-to video about?

What specific problem do you want your video to solve?

What steps do you need to follow in order to solve it?

Who is your target audience and what is their existing level of knowledge?

Are there other commonly asked questions or pain points related to these steps? How can you address them?

With the answers to these questions in mind, you’re now ready to start shaping video with a script.

Step 2: Plan and script your how-to video

Now we’ll start crafting the narrative flow of your video.

Think of it like a story. To get your viewers to watch from start to finish, you need to hook them with a promise, keep them following along with easy-to-follow steps, and once you have their attention, guide them to their next action.

Here’s a simple framework to follow:

Introduction & hook: Tell viewers what they will learn in the video and what problem(s) they will be able to solve.

Step-by-step instructions: Share the meat and potatoes of your video in concise and engaging steps.

Conclusion and call-to-action: Inspire your audience to take their action, whether that means subscribing, trying out another product feature, or purchasing additional products.

Pretty simple, right? How about we make it even simpler for you?

We created a sample video script for your how-to video. This script already has all this framework and other how-to video best practices baked in. All you need to do is copy, customize, and paste it into your video.

Or, you can let AI create a script for you with our free AI-powered video script generator. With a few simple prompts, it will create a script that’s already fine-tuned to your topic. Then, all you need to do is click “Add to video” to start a new video project with your script already in place.

Use the AI script generator

Example script for a tutorial video: Introduction: [On-Camera Host / Voiceover] "Hi there! Welcome to [Company Name]. In this video, we’ll walk you through [specific tutorial topic], so you can [benefit of learning this skill]. By the end, you’ll be able to [final outcome]." "Let’s get started!" Step-by-step instructions "First, let’s take a quick look at what we’ll cover today." Step 1: [Brief description]

Step 2: [Brief description]

Step 3: [Brief description] "Now, let’s dive into the details!" On-Screen: Show relevant visuals, interface, or product. "To get started, [explain first step clearly]." Bulleted list of tips: Tip or best practice for this step Common mistakes to avoid

"Now that we’ve completed Step 1, let’s move on to Step 2." Explain the next action the viewer needs to take, with clear on-screen instructions. "Great! You’re halfway there. Now, let’s tackle Step 3." "In this step, we’ll [describe the action]." “If you want to [achieve specific result], try [extra tip]." "And that’s it! You’ve now completed [task or process]." Wrap-up and call-to-action "Now you know how to [summarize what was covered]." Optional: Recap the main steps in bullet points on screen. Encourage viewers to take action: Try it out, sign up, download, etc. Mention additional resources, guides, or related videos "If you found this helpful, don’t forget to [like, subscribe, follow, or visit website]." "Thanks for watching, and we’ll see you in the next video!"

So now you know what you’re going to say in your video and the steps you’ll include along the way. That means it’s time to think about what visuals you’ll need to guide users through the process without confusion or misinterpretation

Photos and video clips can easily be added to your video to show specific features and more detailed views. Think detailed product photos, demo videos, and more. For this, you may need to record new video content. If that’s the case, here are a few tips:

Tutorial video recording tips

Use a tripod to record hands-free and keep your footage stable

Use an external microphone for crisp, professional audio

Choose a clean and distraction-free background

Record in natural light or a well-lit indoor environment

Use simple, slow movements and avoid talking too fast to keep users on track

Wear a simple and professional outfit

Speak directly into the camera (not your monitor) to make a personal connection

Follow the script

For how-tos involving software or online programs, may also choose to record your screen and webcam so viewers can follow along. Animoto has a built-in screen and webcam recorder that’s ready to use. All you have to do after you record is drag and drop it into your project.

Step 4: Grab a template and add your media

You’ve done the hard part and created your framework, script, and gathered all the content that will make up your video! Now it’s time to piece it all together.

To make things easy, we recommend starting with a template. The example video we shared earlier was made with the “How to Submit Expenses” template, but there are plenty of others to choose from. Here are some fan favorites.

Pro tip: You can edit the colors, font, animations, and aspect ratios of any video template with a few clicks.

Quick Workplace How-to

Great for tutorials with screen and webcam recordings, software demos, and more.

Use this template

Product Demo

Great for product-based tutorials and demonstrations with lots of photos and video clips.

Use this template

Expert How-To

Great for tutorials on Reels, TikTok, and Shorts with vertical video footage.

Use this template

Step 5: Edit like a pro

Text

First, let’s add your text in. This will create the framework so you know where to put your media.

As a reminder, if you used Animoto’s AI script writer, your script will already be dispersed block by block.

Media

Now let’s add and edit your media. Drag and drop your media into any frame or add additional frames to display it. To trim your video clips, just click on one and select the scissor icon. Use the bumpers to trim any pauses or unnecessary parts, leaving you with a professional and concise video clip. You can also adjust or mute the volume and scale it up or down to frame your media perfectly.

Branding

There are two quick ways to change the look and feel of your video. The first is to create a saved brand with your brand’s colors, font, and logo. Then, you can apply it to your entire video in a single click and turn everything on-brand instantly.

If you don’t have a brand, you can take creative control over your video by applying different video themes or mixing and matching various colors, fonts, and animations.

To emphasize your text or visual elements of your video, add some elements. You can reposition them, change the color, and adjust the timing to enhance the clarity of your instructions.

Audio

And lastly, let’s tie it all together with audio. Every template comes pre-loaded with a licensed music track but if you want to explore our other options, just open the music library. Browse by genre or mood or find the right track or tracks and add them to your timeline. If you want to add verbal instructions, record custom voice-overs right in Animoto.

Then, just make sure everything is all synced up and you’re ready to go.

Step 6: Publish and promote your how-to video

Now it's time to share your video with the world! Download in 1080p to post it on your website, help center, or anywhere else online. Or, connect your social media accounts to post it instantly.

Bonus: How-to video best practices

SEO: If you’re looking to drive extra traffic to your website, make sure you optimize your title with relevant keywords, keep it clear and engaging, and stay within 60 characters for better visibility. Write an SEO-friendly description by including keywords, timestamps, and links to related content.

If you’re looking to drive extra traffic to your website, make sure you optimize your title with relevant keywords, keep it clear and engaging, and stay within 60 characters for better visibility. Write an SEO-friendly description by including keywords, timestamps, and links to related content. Make a connection: Use clear, conversational language to make instructions easy to follow. Use voice-overs to speak directly to your audience, or create a face for your help center or channel with webcam recordings.

Use clear, conversational language to make instructions easy to follow. Use voice-overs to speak directly to your audience, or create a face for your help center or channel with webcam recordings. Keep it short and to the point: Avoid unnecessary details—stick to essential steps. Aim for a length that matches your audience’s attention span (typically 2–5 minutes).

Make how-to videos easily with Animoto

Creating a high-quality how-to video doesn’t have to be complicated. By following a structured approach—defining your purpose, scripting your content, recording engaging visuals, and editing professionally—you can produce a tutorial that informs, engages, and builds trust with your audience. With tools like Animoto, the process becomes even easier.

Now, it’s time to put these tips into action and create a compelling how-to video of your own! Get started for free with Animoto and watch your how-to video take off.

Make a how-to video