Our Top 7 Songs for Mother’s Day Videos

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and, whether you’re making a Mother’s Day video for your mom, grandma, sister, wife, or friend, you’ll want to find the perfect song to serve as a backdrop. We’ve rounded up a list of some of our favorite tracks for Mother’s Day.
Check out the video below to hear a sample of each of the songs and search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.
Let us know what song you end up using for your Mother’s Day video!
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.