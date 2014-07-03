Share Your 4th of July Memories with Video

The first step to creating your 4th of July video is choosing a style. We have three video styles perfect for your 4th of July video. Give Old Glory, Fire and Fireworks a try. Don’t think those are the only way to go! There are over 70 styles in the full style gallery.

Next up, selecting the perfect song to go along with your pictures and video clips. Watch the video below to hear seven of our favorite songs for Independence Day memories. You can even find Americana go-tos like America the Beautiful and the Star Spangled Banner in our library of over 2000 songs.

Create a video of your 4th of July memories. Are ll of your pictures on your phone or tablet? Download the Animoto app and create your video on mobile.