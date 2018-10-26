New! Universal Text Size Controls for Marketing Videos

The days of adjusting your text block by block are over. We’ve excited to share a new Design control in our marketing video toolbar that lets you make all the text in your video the same size—Text Size!
The Text Size control lets you easily adjust the size of text across your entire project. To use it, simply click on the Design icon and drag the sliders under Text Size to set the size of titles and subtitles in every single block at once.
Text Size controls can be useful for creating consistency across the different blocks in your video. Here are some tips for helping you get the most out of this new Design control:
Click below to create a new video and take global Text Size control for a spin. Happy video making!
