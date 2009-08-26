It’s Here… Animoto + Video!

With the new video feature, Animoto users can add video clips to their
Hey everyone, a HUGE announcement:
As of today, you can add video clips to your Animoto videos! Watch a few sample videos below and find out more here: https://animoto.com/video
You will not believe how good your vids are going to look. And using video clips in your Animoto videos couldn’t be easier–no need for a complex video editor! Just follow these three steps:
Here are a few sample videos for you to check out:https://animoto.com/play/fCKumurXoxF5eiaK9sZF3w https://animoto.com/play/CMvCK0inEpgPxgzn36PUCA https://animoto.com/play/TFlLUoi8EDM5oJvaJtVg4A https://animoto.com/play/vokrCJzx51404QFEkyYLIQ
So, you know when you’ve got tons of pics AND vids of your kids or some recent trip or party or whatever, and you scratch your head wondering how to share them? I think we all know the Right Answer now.
