Animoto Launches Music Submission Program for Bands & Musicians

Animoto gives bands and musicians a new avenue for their music to be discovered and shared virally.

Animoto, the web application that lets users quickly and easily create personalized, professional-quality music videos from their own images and music, today announced the launch of a new music submissions program as a way for bands and artists to feature and promote their music on Animoto. The announcement was made at the SXSW Interactive Festival, a leading festival targeting Web technology innovators and digital creatives from across the globe, where Animoto won the SXSW Web Award in the “Film/TV” category.

Animoto’s music collection currently features over 100 hand-selected tracks spanning seven genres. Through its new music program, Animoto will accept open submissions of new releases from bands and artists. Top tracks will be selected and showcased alongside the Animoto music collection. The most popular tracks, as decided by the number of times users incorporate the track into their Animoto videos, will be permanently added to the Animoto music collection each month.

“Animoto has been a great way for new fans to discover our band and engage with our music,” says Danny Roselle, lead vocals and guitar of The Crash Moderns, who are featured at SXSW and debuting their first album, “goodnight glamour, good morning disaster,” in late March. “It’s cool to see our fans use our music as the soundtrack to their personalized Animoto videos.”

Since the launch of Animoto.com in August 2007, Animoto video creations have been viewed over 15 million times through Animoto, blogs and social network sites like MySpace and Facebook. A significant percentage of the Animoto video content viewed comes from bands and artists who use Animoto to create their own music videos.

Stephen Hindman, one of the leads of the electronic music group Lismore, says, “Animoto rocks. We use Animoto to make inexpensive and awesome tour-photo videos for MySpace and Facebook.”

The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial Intelligence technology that thinks like an actual director and editor using the same sophisticated post-production skills & techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song — the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. No two videos are the same. Even videos generated with an identical set of images and music will each have a completely distinct set of motion design.

Animoto will be at SXSW Interactive, Sunday, March 9 through Tuesday, March 11, at Stand #717 at the Austin Convention Center.