Everything You Need to Know About the Animoto Free Plan

If you’re looking to create professional, engaging videos without breaking the bank, the Animoto Free plan might be right for you.

In this post, we’ll answer some FAQs about the Free plan, cover everything that’s included, list ways you can get the most out of your Animoto subscription, share our top templates among Free plan users, and more. Feel free to jump ahead or read on for a full look at everything you need to know about the Free plan.

Is Animoto really free?

Yup, when we say free, we mean free forever, meaning you can use Animoto as often or occasionally as you’d like with no fees. Ever. The best part? We won’t ask for your credit card info. No strings attached. To sign up for your Free Animoto plan, all you have to do is create an account, and you’re in! Once you’ve done that, you’ll be set with your Free plan forever.

What’s included with the Free plan?

The Free plan has all the basic tools you need to create eye-catching videos in minutes. Here’s what you’ll have access to after you've created a Free Animoto account:

Unlimited video creation

Unlimited sharing to social media, email, and more

Access to over 160 customizable video templates

Standard quality video (720p)

50 music tracks

3 standard fonts

30 color swatches

Limited access to our Getty Images stock library

Keep in mind that with the Free plan, your videos will include a persistent watermark with Animoto branding. Want to remove the watermark? We offer multiple paid plans that allow you to remove all Animoto branding from your videos, but we’ll get into that a bit later. Here’s a preview of what your videos will look like using a Free plan.

How can I make the most of my Animoto subscription?

There are countless ways you can use your Free Animoto subscription, all without spending a dime. From personal events to work and school assignments, your Animoto account unlocks an engaging alternative to the usual greeting card, presentation, tutorial video, and more.

While we’re always sharing video ideas on our blog, here’s a breakdown of events that happen in all of our lives that can easily be amplified with video to share with friends, family, or your network:

Small business needs

Life events

Professional and academic events

The reasons to create a video are endless, and Animoto’s got you covered for them all with customizable video templates, easily edited for any occasion.

Read on for some of our most popular templates to get you started with your Free subscription, or give them all a look now.

Which templates should I use?

With your Free Animoto subscription, you gain full access to our library of video templates. No exceptions. And while we aim to create templates for all of your needs, any template can be customized to meet the specifics of your event, occasion, or business. You can also start from scratch for a completely unique look and feel in your videos.

Not quite sure where to get started? Feel free to browse all of our templates, but we recommend starting with our Popular category. Here are some of our users’ favorites:

Birthday Card

Celebrating someone’s special day? Our Birthday Card lets you create a personalized greeting in minutes. Use their favorite colors, stitch the most cherished (or embarrassing) pictures and videos you have together, and add their favorite genre of music to create a totally unique birthday greeting they won’t soon forget!

Educational Presentation

Whether you’re a teacher, parent, student, or just a curious mind, the Education Presentation takes your learning off of the page with dynamic content and exciting animations.

Anniversary Celebration

Capture years of memories with our Anniversary Celebration template. Upload photos and video clips of the happy couple and share your video with the whole family to celebrate their love. Even better, this template can be customized to fit any romantic occasion.

About Us

The About Us template helps tell the story of you, your family, your business, or any other group you’re involved with—just customize with your specific information.

Tell a Travel Story

No one wants to stop sharing pictures and memories from their dream vacation. With Animoto’s Tell a Travel Story template your peers will actually want to see more! This dynamic template offers a simple way to recap and relive the most memorable moments from your recent adventures.

Digital Album

The combination of music and beautiful images in the Digital Album template offers a beautiful keepsake that works for almost any genre of photography. It’s also highly shareable, so you can show your images to friends and family all at once, or even build word of mouth for your photography business.

When should I upgrade to a Basic plan?

The Free plan has everything you’ll need for simple, share-worthy video creation on a budget, but Animoto has even more to offer when you’re ready to upgrade. The next step up from Free is the Basic plan, which includes more helpful features.

Here’s what you’ll get in addition to all Free features when you upgrade to Basic:

No Animoto branding on your videos

Unlimited video downloads

High quality video (HD 1080p)

We recommend upgrading to a Basic account if you want to download an unlimited number of videos and make them entirely yours by removing the Animoto watermark. The Basic plan works well for content creators and small businesses looking to increase their brand recognition.

The Basic plan is available on an annual or monthly subscription, with annual coming in at a greater value. However, if you’re still testing the waters on video creation, monthly could be the right place to start.

Get started with Free

Ready to start your video creation journey? Sign up for your Free account today for unlimited video creation, free forever.

Still have some questions? Feel free to reach out to our Customer Team at any time. They’re always happy to help!