Social Video Bootcamp: Thank You!

Our Social Video Bootcamp has come to an end. A big shout out and thank you to everyone that participated and shared videos with us!

We’ve seen hundreds of challenge videos, and it’s been really fun and exciting to see how each of you has interpreted the challenges and all of the creativity involved.

If you haven’t finished all the challenges yet – or still haven’t gotten started with our Social Video Bootcamp – it’s not too late! You can find all of the challenges in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. And feel free to continue sharing your videos with us in the Facebook group for feedback!