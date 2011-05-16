Pro Music Library Adds New Songs & Genre, Available For Use In Business Marketing Videos

Animoto Pro’s music library is now even more robust with commercially licensed music that is on par with the music you find in TV and in film (not unlike Animoto videos themselves). And the best part? They’re totally free for you to use with an Animoto Pro account. Here are a few of our favorite jams from the newest crop of songs to grace our Pro music library.
Leftover Cuties – A Sunnyside:
Finn Wallace – 1 In the Sun
Justin Nihiser – Feelin Happy:
The Plastics Revolution – So They Wait
Chris Lago – Because She’s Ready to Go
Parade of Lights – Again
Tim Mahoney – What Are We Waiting For?
Breaking Laces – For Two
Ana Laan – A Vindaloo
The Spruce Campbells – Black Sunbeams
The Hypo Twins – I Don’t Want to Dance
Phantods – Creature
