Making the Time for Social Video: 5 Tips

This article was originally posted in January 2018, but has been updated for the new year, 2019.

As a business owner, you’ve got a lot on your plate. So creating videos regularly to post to social media may feel like a lot to take on. Lucky for you, it’s not as time consuming as you may think! We’ve put together some tips to help you make the time for social video marketing this year.

Tip #1: Set reasonable goals

One of the biggest mistakes people make when taking on something new is biting off more than they can chew. Getting started with social video doesn’t mean you need to be creating and posting videos every single day or spending a huge amount of time on planning and production. Set reasonable goals that fit into your existing schedule.

Be honest with yourself. How much time can you reasonably allot to social video marketing? If it’s an hour a day, that’s great. If it’s less, that’s fine too. You can always start small and add more time later on. But if you commit to too much off the bat it’ll be easy to get overwhelmed.

Tip #2: Mark your calendar

Once you’ve decided how much time you want to commit to social video, put it on your calendar. Carving out blocks of time will make it much easier to stick to your commitment. Whether it’s an hour each morning while you drink your coffee, or a couple hour block once a week, having this time reserved will help you focus on your video goals.

Tip #3: Challenge yourself

Make the most of the time you’ve carved out by challenging yourself to create videos quickly in one sitting. Practice makes perfect. The first time you make a video it may take some time, but the more you do it the faster you’ll get and the better your videos will be. Try making a video with just three images from your Instagram account or Facebook page or a video with only text. Looking for more quick challenges? Check out our Social Video Bootcamp.

Tip #4: Be on the lookout for inspiration

You’re likely spending time scrolling through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and watching videos on YouTube outside of the time you’ve set aside for your social video marketing. Use that time not only to check out posts from your friends and family, but also to keep an eye out for inspiration. If a video catches your eye, save it! Try to replicate it for your business during the time you set aside for video creation.

Tip #5: Take lots of photos

Finally, take lots of photos as you go about your day-to-day business. You don’t need a fancy camera. Your phone will do the trick. This will save time and make your life easier when you sit down to create videos—you won’t have to look far for assets!

Looking for inspiration and ideas for your social video strategy? Download our free strategy guide and head over to the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook for feedback and more!