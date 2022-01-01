Emerging Trends

Video Insights for 2022

In 2021, small and mid-sized businesses are getting the most out of their marketing efforts by leaning into more video on more platforms. We surveyed 500 marketers and 500 consumers to find out how the landscape has changed, and how your brand can stay ahead of the curve in 2022.

Is video worth the investment?

How to maximize your efforts

Get ahead of the video wave

The chart below shows the number of consumers who made purchases because of a video ad on social media. When compared to 2019, the 2021 results show a significant increase in purchase behavior on social media across the board.

Trend-based Video Marketing

Discover the right platforms for your brand

Spruce up your socials

After discovering a new product or service, 67% of consumers visit the brand’s social media first. That’s a 9% increase from 2019.

Be consistent with video

74% of consumers visit social media more than once a day, with 64% watching social videos at least once a day.

Create for your customers

Consumers said the top 3 reasons they follow a brand on Instagram are for info about products/services, entertaining or funny content, and inspirational content.

Methodology

Animoto surveyed a representative sample of U.S. adult consumers, and adult marketers at companies that have created at least 2 videos in the past year to learn about social media and video marketing practices. The web-based survey was fielded August 11, 2021 through August 19, 2021, with a sample size of 500 consumers 18 years or older and 500 video marketers (at companies of 3 employees or larger). For each survey, the margin of error was 4.4%.

