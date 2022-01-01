In 2021, small and mid-sized businesses are getting the most out of their marketing efforts by leaning into more video on more platforms. We surveyed 500 marketers and 500 consumers to find out how the landscape has changed, and how your brand can stay ahead of the curve in 2022.
After discovering a new product or service, 67% of consumers visit the brand’s social media first. That’s a 9% increase from 2019.
74% of consumers visit social media more than once a day, with 64% watching social videos at least once a day.
Consumers said the top 3 reasons they follow a brand on Instagram are for info about products/services, entertaining or funny content, and inspirational content.
Animoto surveyed a representative sample of U.S. adult consumers, and adult marketers at companies that have created at least 2 videos in the past year to learn about social media and video marketing practices. The web-based survey was fielded August 11, 2021 through August 19, 2021, with a sample size of 500 consumers 18 years or older and 500 video marketers (at companies of 3 employees or larger). For each survey, the margin of error was 4.4%.
