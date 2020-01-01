The Results

Generating interest around the country

"The results were absolutely overwhelming,” Larry told us. Nu-Era posted the video organically and it started taking off almost immediately. The original video was shared over 4,000 times and received over 200 comments, many with people tagging their friends, resulting in even further reach. There were over 1,600 comments across shared instances of the video.



To give it an extra boost, Nu-Era promoted the post for $250, targeting locals. But the video spread far beyond their local community. Many people from across the country commented on the video, asking if the bakery shipped. Libby and Larry had set out with the hope of increasing engagement on Facebook, but the video resulted in something much bigger — they realized that there was a huge demand for their baked goods across the country.