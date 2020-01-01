Success Story
Nu-Era Bakery has been an important part of the community in Logan, West Virginia since the 1940s. Co-owners Libby and Larry Albright wanted to translate the relationships that they’ve built over the years with their local community to a larger, online community and spread the word about their bakery on Facebook.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Standout
The Solution
“We had been talking about adding video to our Facebook page for quite some time,” Libby told us. “When we learned about Animoto, we couldn’t wait to give it a try.”
As a business rooted in local history, they decided to tell the origin story of one of the many products they offer — pepperoni rolls. They created this video, using behind-the-scenes photos and video clips of the rolls being baked, in addition to an historical image, purchased from ShutterStock. They paired the photos and video clips with big, bold titles, making it easy for viewers to follow the story of the popular snack. When the video was done, they posted it on their Facebook page.
"The results were absolutely overwhelming,” Larry told us. Nu-Era posted the video organically and it started taking off almost immediately. The original video was shared over 4,000 times and received over 200 comments, many with people tagging their friends, resulting in even further reach. There were over 1,600 comments across shared instances of the video.
To give it an extra boost, Nu-Era promoted the post for $250, targeting locals. But the video spread far beyond their local community. Many people from across the country commented on the video, asking if the bakery shipped. Libby and Larry had set out with the hope of increasing engagement on Facebook, but the video resulted in something much bigger — they realized that there was a huge demand for their baked goods across the country.
Thanks to the success of their first video, Nu-Era bakery decided to start shipping. They made the announcement with a new video, which they posted to their Facebook page along with a call to action for people to sign up to be among the first to know when shipping starts. They collected over 500 emails within the first 24 hours and plan to start shipping soon.