The Goal

Amplify reach and increase blog traffic, quickly

Peanut Blossom is a lifestyle blog founded by Tiffany Dahle in 2008, dedicated to sharing kid-tested recipes, seasonal how-tos, and capturing family adventures and everyday memories. Tiffany was looking for a way to expand her Facebook following, amplify her partnerships, and increase traffic to her blog, all while staying relevant to her current following. Since Tiffany knew consumer holidays help drive traffic online, she focused on creating a holiday tutorial showing how to make Christmas ornaments. In her initial attempt at promoting her blog post on Facebook, she used only photos to share her tutorial, but that only gave her lackluster results. Noticing that videos regularly drive more engagement on her Facebook page than static images do, Tiffany decided to use Animoto Marketing to help her get a how-to video out in time for the holidays.