Peanut Blossom is a lifestyle blog founded by Tiffany Dahle in 2008, dedicated to sharing kid-tested recipes, seasonal how-tos, and capturing family adventures and everyday memories. Tiffany was looking for a way to expand her Facebook following, amplify her partnerships, and increase traffic to her blog, all while staying relevant to her current following. Since Tiffany knew consumer holidays help drive traffic online, she focused on creating a holiday tutorial showing how to make Christmas ornaments. In her initial attempt at promoting her blog post on Facebook, she used only photos to share her tutorial, but that only gave her lackluster results. Noticing that videos regularly drive more engagement on her Facebook page than static images do, Tiffany decided to use Animoto Marketing to help her get a how-to video out in time for the holidays.
Product: Animoto Marketing
Storyboard: Step-based Tutorial
The Solution
Using Animoto’s Step-based Tutorial storyboard, Tiffany was able to quickly create a how-to video by dragging and dropping her photos and videos into the marketing video builder. “The storyboards are the perfect templates to enable me to quickly create videos featuring recipes and inspiration for my readers. I can then easily post to social media without spending hours out of my day on each video.” says Tiffany. The video showcased her instructions in under a minute, using an eye-catching holiday color palette, and bold text for effective sound-off viewing. Tiffany placed her video on both Facebook and the Peanut Blossom blog, targeting existing fans with a $50 budget.
Tiffany’s original blog post with static images reached 1.2K users on Facebook, whereas the Animoto video reached 2.9 million Facebook users ...a 2,400% increase! Her holiday tutorial video amassed 1.4 million views and 1,171 reactions, driving traffic to her blog in the process. With minimal ad spend, the video was shared 14,162 times, and her Facebook page following increased by 5,507.