  • Billboard

    See how Billboard quickly created a square video that drove over half a million views on Facebook.

  • Jane Goodall Institute

    Jane Goodall Institute showcases how non-profits can stand out on Facebook with square video.

  • Crate and Barrel

    See how Crate and Barrel turned its product catalog into a video ad in under 24 hours.

  • Lever

    Discover how Lever’s HR team humanized their brand by highlighting company culture with video.

  • Simply Recipes

    See how a square video got 2X the engagement for SimplyRecipes.com.

  • Brussels Airlines

    See how Animoto square videos enabled Brussels Airlines to create their first Facebook Canvas ad.

  • Shopify

    See how these 3 Shopify businesses used video to drive sales, engagement, and brand awareness.

  • Buffer

    Buffer was able to quickly create 60 video variations for A/B tests using Animoto.

  • Fundy Designer

    See how a square marketing video drove sales and trial downloads for a software company.

  • Shelterbox USA

    A Facebook video ad drove $3200 in donations for this non-profit.

  • Inspirer Magazine

    This magazine inspires with a Facebook video marketing strategy that gets millions of views.

  • Teri Fode

    This portrait photographer booked 3 new clients with a $100 Facebook video ad.

  • WV Skydivers

    See how video drove $10,000+ in new bookings for this adventure company.

  • Sue Bryce

    See how Sue Bryce uses Animoto to easily create share-worthy social videos.

  • Mighty Leaf Tea

    Mighty Leaf Tea used Animoto to quadruple its marketing video output.

  • Snoice

    Adding text to videos helped this dessert shop increase sales by 43%.

  • Awkward Family Photos

    See how Awkward Family Photos used video to engage fans and increase their Amazon book ranking.

  • Rescue Chocolate

    See the video that reached over 1M people and helped save the lives of Pit Bulls in Montreal.

  • Mezzetta

    Mezzetta jumped on a fun social trend by creating this share-worthy video.

  • Vanessa Joy

    Find out how Vanessa Joy uses video slideshows to maximize her wedding photography sales.

  • Clark's Elioak Farm

    This farm generated local awareness with a share-worthy Facebook video.

  • Kelly Brown

    Find out how Kelly Brown uses video to reach a larger audience through social media.

  • Goldtinker

    Learn why video was the best tool for telling this luxury brand's story.

  • Tamara Lackey

    Tamara Lackey shares how she uses video slideshows to make an impact and drive sales.

  • photoDUDS

    See the product marketing video that got one small business 3X ROI.

  • Nu-Era Bakery

    4000 Facebook video shares later, this local bakery decided to start shipping.

  • City Girl Flowers

    Starting a YouTube channel landed 3 corporate clients for this flower shop owner.

  • Stitchin' Heaven

    This quilting business embraced targeted advertising on YouTube and never looked back.

  • Cupcake Market

    This local store attracted attention from a large distributor, Fox News, and People Magazine with square video.

  • Nikki Closser

    Learn how Nikki Closser booked 3 new clients with one marketing video on Facebook.

  • Nohohon Tea

    See how an Instagram ad led to the highest sales day on record for this local tea room.

  • SJCA

    See how this private school increased visibility by marketing on Facebook with video.

  • Mari Smith

    Learn how marketing expert Mari Smith is leading by example with Facebook videos.

  • Berkshire Rescue

    This animal rescue non-profit raised $21,000 with Facebook's Peer-to-Peer fundraising and video.

  • Like a Local Tours

    See how a video about an ice cream sandwich resulted in 3X revenue for this local business.

  • We are Wildness

    Learn how this media company expanded their online community through video.

  • Hannah Senesh School

    This private school doubled attendees for their fall open house with one Facebook video.

  • Peanut Blossom

    Learn how this blogger got 1.4 million views on her Facebook video.

  • Nest Homeware

    Meet the small business that increased product sales by 4X with video marketing.

  • Brothers Real Estate

    See how Facebook video ads helped this real estate brokerage reach its local community.

  • Click N Curl

    This ecommerce company increased online sales on Instagram by 48% using video.

  • Pure Barre Red Bank

    This fitness studio used video ads on Instagram and Facebook to amp up their local marketing.

  • Genealogy Gems

    Discover how this genealogist drove 4K event RSVPs to her webinar with video.

  • SmartStop Self Storage

    See how this self-storage company cut acquisition costs by 50% with YouTube advertising.

  • Unbeaton Bodies

    See how this personal trainer used Instagram video to generate local interest.

  • Thornhill Ford Lincoln

    Discover how this auto dealership used video to connect with buyers on Facebook Messenger.

  • Kristina Houser

    Discover how this photographer booked 60% more clients with Facebook video ads.

  • Real Estate

    See how these 3 real estate businesses used video to drive interest and engagement on social media.

