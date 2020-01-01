Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Standout Get Started

The Solution

Sharing expertise through video

In the months following the success of her initial how-to video, Jill used Animoto to create and upload more videos to her YouTube channel. "I look forward to sitting down in the afternoon after a full morning of flowers, drinking tea, and logging into Animoto. Marketing through video isn't just beneficial for my business," Jill says. "It’s also inspiring and a creative outlet to unplug from the rest of the day."



Jill created and shared a business overview video and a holiday video, but where she really saw success was with educational videos that showcase her floral arranging expertise. In preparation for Valentine’s Day, she created this video about how to make a DIY flower gift box filled with roses. The video took off, amassing over 20,000 organic views and putting her on the radar of new potential customers.