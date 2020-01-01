Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Hi-Rise Get Started

The Solution

Creating same-day content

Mari was able to create a video, same day, to start a conversation online around Facebook's algorithm update while people were buzzing about it. "Literally within minutes, I was able to create a gorgeous, professional video using images, screenshots, and video clips I already had, including my downloaded Facebook Live videos, and publish the videos to my social channels," says Mari. "It's all about creating video content that's perfect for sound-off, autoplay consumption in the Facebook News Feed."



Mari posted the video to her page and later boosted it with $300 using Facebook Ads Manager but only after seeing the post take off organically first. Mari recommends waiting until content starts gaining traction on its own before spending to advertise, to ensure that content is truly engaging.